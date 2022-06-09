Business Reporter: An automated Accounts Payable and e-invoicing tool and a B2B marketplace rolled into one
The speed of onboarding and ease-of-use make a great case for joining a dynamic community of digitally connected buyers and suppliersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Chris Todd, Senior Account Executive at Tradeshift talks about how the exchange of paper-based and electronic invoices, as well as shipping and customs documentation stand in the way of integrating business partners into a robust supply chain ecosystem. Despite advances in digitalisation, a significant number of businesses communicate and carry out transactions with their banking partners, suppliers and logistics providers via physical documents or email attachments. This, however, leads to slow, cumbersome processes and a fragile, disjointed relationship between large organizations and their suppliers
The first step a company should take on its journey to truly digitalise its interactions with suppliers is to get together with them and explain the benefits and high RoI of joining a digitalised supply chain network. With Tradeshift’s offerings, both buyers and sellers can automate various aspects of their trading relationship. Moreover, for buyers, the onboarding of suppliers will cease to be a drawn-out process, especially if the selected supplier is a member of Tradeshift’s rapidly expanding network operating in more than 190 countries. Tradeshift’s solution also provides end-to-end automation from the ingestion to the processing of invoices and gives easy access to historic invoice data and the status and lifecycle of individual invoices. It can be fully integrated into ERP systems and operates as a B2B marketplace for e-procurement too, where buyers and sellers, enabled by communication and collaboration tools, can ensure they are on the same – digital – page.
To learn about further benefits of joining a supply network, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Tradeshift
Tradeshift is a market leader in e-invoicing and accounts payable (AP) automation and an innovator in supplier financing and B2B marketplaces. Its cloud-based platform helps buyers and suppliers digitize invoice processing, automate accounts payable workflows and scale without limit. Headquartered in San Francisco, Tradeshift’s vision is to connect every company in the world, creating economic opportunity for all. Today, the Tradeshift platform is home to the world’s fastest-growing network of buyers and sellers operating in more than 190 countries.
https://tradeshift.com/
