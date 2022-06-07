Global Automotive Memory Market to Surpass USD 17 Billion by 2028 | BluWeave Consulting

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Innovative businesses like Waymo, Nvidia, Deepscale, Nauto, and driving and propelling the North American region's growth in the global industry. Europe is the fastest expanding region in the global market, with a CAGR of 25.4% over the projection period. This can be attributed to the European rules requiring ADAS features such as lane departure warning systems (LDWS), autonomous emergency braking systems (AEBS), electronic stability control (ESC), and telematics capabilities such as eCall will propel the global automotive memory industry forward.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the Global Automotive Memory Market was worth USD 3,475.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach up to USD 17,250.6 million by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. The expansion in the Automotive Memory market can be primarily attributed to the emergence and incorporation of several advanced features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), predictive and self-intelligence systems, and other capabilities in automotive. Such features necessitate the use of an automotive microcontroller as memory is built into automotive microcontrollers for data storage and transport. Thus, growing demand for these advanced features is expected to bolster the market for automotive memory over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Increasing Demand for Hybrid and Electrical vehicles Incorporated with Advanced Features to Drive Market Growth

The surge in fully electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid vehicles, accompanied by the emergence of ADAS, Graphic Instrument Cluster (GIC), infotainment systems, and fully autonomous driving solutions, created a need for Electronic Control Units (ECU) – automotive computer controllers used to receive and process signals from sensors and export control commands to the actuator to execute. Companies in the automotive memory market are coming up with new technologies for next-generation autonomous electric vehicles. For instance, in 2021, Samsung Electronics, a global pioneer in advanced memory technology, announced a broad range of cutting-edge automotive memory solutions for next-generation autonomous electric vehicles. These factors have resulted in a heightened demand for automotive memory solutions, consequently propelling their market growth.





ADAS Likely to Grow with the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Based on Application

The global automotive memory market is grouped into infotainment & connectivity, ADAS, and others based on application. Amidst the segmentation, ADAS is the fastest-growing application sector globally, expanding at the highest CAGR over the projection period. This can be ascribed to the rising incidence of traffic accidents that have prompted the implementation of stricter safety laws, thus fueling the demand for ADAS in the global market. The deployment of next-generation instrument clusters that display detailed graphical gauge readouts on large, high-resolution color displays is growing market demand for onboard storage and data processing. Powertrain integration will enhance fuel efficiency and average fuel economy in the worldwide automotive memory market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Automotive Memory Market



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brutally impacted the global automotive memory market. Several governments worldwide imposed rigorous lockdowns and transportation limitations, resulting in several bottlenecks in raw material availability and supply chain logistics, thus halting the manufacturing and distribution procedures of automotive memory components. For instance, in December 2021, Micron Technology Inc. said that the delays in the supply of its DRAM memory chips, which are widely used in data centers, would be caused by the COVID-19 shutdown in the Chinese city Xian. However, With the lifting of lockdowns and the restoration of operations in numerous businesses and manufacturing facilities, demand for connected cars is gradually increasing, as manufacturing plants have begun producing the items on a limited scale while following government-mandated social distancing rules. Apart from manufacturing, connected car sales have begun as auto shops reopen following the lifting of lockdowns and curfews.







Europe Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR in the Global Automotive Memory Market.

In terms of regional analysis, the global automotive memory market has been classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, Europe is expected to be the largest growing market in the global automotive memory owing to the expanding automotive and construction sector in the region. The European regulation mandating ADAS features in automotive is a major factor behind this dynamic. Moreover, connected car devices are in high demand In Europe as they aid in monitoring vehicles and drivers by transmitting important information between surrounding infrastructure and automobiles. Many of the world's largest automotive technology companies are based in Europe. Europe is known for its large number of technology OEMs that operate in in-car entertainment, navigation, and in-car networking (for example, via Bluetooth), all of which have advanced significantly in the recent decade.

Competitive Landscape

There are several players competing on the basis of price in the global automotive memory market. Vendors are being encouraged to diversify their product portfolios in order to access the largest number of consumers possible in the global market. The emergence of global and domestic OEMs, which frequently compete on price and product differentiation, is increasing market rivalry. To access the largest number of consumers and increase profitability in the global automotive memory market, prominent manufacturers are expanding their operations into emerging markets.

The key players operating in the global automotive memory market are Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix, Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Macronix International Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Nanya Technology, Winbond Electronics Corp. and other prominent players.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global automotive memory market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global automotive memory market ­along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments

March 2022: Toshiba Corporation has made significant progress in downsizing the laser projector unit of its LiDAR to one-quarter the size of the previous iteration, which was delivered in June 2021. With an industry-leading image resolution of 1200x84 pixels, its range has been extended to 300m, the world's longest(*1). It can be built with a variety of flexible projector unit combinations to address a wide range of long-range and wide-angle detecting applications.

March 2022: Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation introduced SQBM+, a quantum-inspired1optimization solution systematized as a solution based on the Simulated Bifurcation Machine, a combinatorial optimization solver based on Toshiba Corporation's Simulated Bifurcation Algorithm. The new LiDAR would advance progress in Toshiba’s focus application areas, autonomous driving and infrastructure monitoring.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Volume in Million Units Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By product, by application, by vehicle type, by Low Density SLC NAND flash memory type, and by region. Key Players The key players operating in the global automotive memory market are Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix, Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Macronix International Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Nanya Technology, Windbond Electronics Corp. and other prominent players.

By Product

DRAM

NAND By Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Type 8 Gbit 4 Gbit 2 Gbit Others

SRAM

NOR

Others

By Application

Infotainment & Connectivity

ADAS

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

