Oskare Capital and its vital role in the pharma industry

Founders of Oskare Capital

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Óskare Capital has launched the first ever AIFMD regulated Venture Capital fund with an investment focus on innovative companies and teams in Europe working on novel therapeutics (cannabinoids and other molecules) that target the Endocannabinoid System as well as the ‘picks and shovels’ of the associated ecosystem of services and products that support this fast-growing global market.

THE ENDOCANNABINOID SYSTEM

Discovered in 1992, the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is found in humans and all vertebrate species. It is used as the body's way to create homeostasis in the body and adapt to environmental stress and change, similar to the central nervous system.

The ECS’ therapeutic potential has not been fully utilized and can treat a host of unmet needs by using plant-based and/or synthetic molecules. Key targets for medicines in the space include but are by no means limited to cancer, cognitive disorders, cardiovascular disorders and pain.

Europe is at the forefront of developing these medications and the ecosystem that enables these medications to be brought to market and reach the patients and customers. The European market now has a significant need for early-stage capital to cement the foundations of the new sector and support its rapid growth rate.

FUND ORIGINS

In light of this, Oskare Capital launched the first regulated fund to help foster this extremely exciting new sector and capitalize on the wealth of opportunity.

The team, like so many others, has been affected either directly or indirectly by conditions that could have been treated, or better treated by modulation of the ECS. This is a core driver for many of the team’s entry into the sector, which is supported by a number of investors who have come to the sector for the same reasons, as well as for the opportunity of significant wealth creation.

ORGANIZATION OVERVIEW

The Oskare team consists of seasoned VCs, sector CEOs, medical doctors, and PhDs as well as experienced financial sector executives, the full team can be viewed here: https://oskarecapital.com/team/.

Oskare has also developed a strategic partnership with a leading contract research organization and a multinational pharmaceutical company, Syneos Health.

With the aim of providing investors with the greatest level of protection, the team has brought in a number of acclaimed fund partners, including Crossroad Capital Manager, Evershed Sutherland on legal, KPMG as the fund auditors, and APEX, one of the largest fund administrators in the world.

The fund is an Irish domiciled ICAV, advised by a Paris and UK-based team.

MARKET AND TARGETS

Now the Oskare team is capitalizing on the sensible valuations, strong IP, and excellent teams that proliferate the European market. The team’s first investment was in Octarine Bio, a synthetic biotechnology platform company that has proprietary glycosylation and other functionalization technologies, creating more efficacious and patentable cannabinoid molecules. Oskare expects the company to significantly disrupt the market for cannabinoid and psychedelic molecules in pharma and consumer spaces.

The team has also recently invested in Herbolea, an Italian company that develops novel biotech processing technologies to manufacture unique, high-quality products from high therapeutic potential botanicals such as cannabinoids to hops and more. The technology is patented, cheaper, and produces a better-quality product, paving the way for market domination.

The key differentiator for Oskar is that we target the endocannabinoid system, not just the plant. This increases the value of the total addressable market to c. $400 bn and comprises oncology, pain, and CNS disorders.

Alex Ouimet-Storrs, co-founder of Oskare Capital, comments:

“Now that the sector is developing in Europe there is a need for a professional VC team to fuel, foster, and maximize the value creation. We have a hands-on approach; we not only inject capital but also provide business insight and introductions to potential investment partners and collaboration opportunities with industry experts and other startups in the ecosystem”.

Alex Ouimet-Storrs, co-founder of Oskare Capital, comments:

“Now that the sector is developing in Europe there is a need for a professional VC team to fuel, foster, and maximize the value creation. We have a hands-on approach; we not only inject capital but also provide business insight and introductions to potential investment partners and collaboration opportunities with industry experts and other startups in the ecosystem”.