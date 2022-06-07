Dan Hodgson joins Verasity as Director of Business Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Verasity, a blockchain-based ad tech solution built to prevent ad fraud across online video content through its patented ad stack VeraViews, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dan Hodgson as Director of Business Development.
Hodgson will lead the business development of VeraViews which is removing ad fraud from video advertising in order to increase advertiser trust and value for all in the industry. He brings a wealth of experience to Verasity, having previously co-founded the Independent Publishers Alliance, acting as Publishing Commercial Lead for the Rail Delivery Group, and serving as Agency Account Manager for the internationally renowned Haymarket Media Group for five years. The Independent Publishers Alliance was established in February 2021 to bring together independent publishers with collective strength to educate, collaborate, and maximise the earning potential of the sector.
At Verasity, Hodgson will be tasked with growing commercial partnerships for VeraViews - maximising yields, improving payment terms and advocating its ground-breaking technology. VeraViews is designed to help the adtech industry’s $160B dollar problem with fraud: An end-to-end ad-stack solution, it combines the transparency and accountability of blockchain with the security of Verasity’s patented Proof of View technology; all based on unparalleled transparency through the blockchain.
R J Mark, Founder at Verasity, says: “I’m delighted to welcome Dan to our growing team. With 2022 already proving a significant year for us, I have no doubt that Dan will help us to continue to innovate and welcome new partners. With VeraViews, advertisers only pay for valid engagement on ad campaigns and publishers get paid faster because the attribution data is real-time and immutable. With his contacts in the industry, Dan will help to bring this market-leading solution to many more partners, ultimately strengthening our industry.”
Dan Hodgson, Director of Business Development, Verasity adds: “I am thrilled to join the Verasity team. I’m passionate about the opportunities and challenges of the publishing and technology sectors and have long admired Verasity’s future-facing approach. With a particular focus on VeraViews, I look forward to introducing this unique solution to more partners, whilst helping to invalidate ad fraud in real-time. Ad fraud hurts both advertisers and publishers. It skews the performance metrics of advertising campaigns, eats into hard won marketing budgets, and causes publishers to lose credibility. We’re on a mission to reverse this problem.”
Verasity recently announced its attendance at the Cannes Lions Festival, where it will host an exclusive invite-only networking event bringing together the brightest minds, policy makers, and account executives in the advertising industry.
About Verasity: Verasity.io is a protocol and product layer blockchain platform for Esports and digital content. Verasity is committed to delivering a better user experience for all stakeholders within the digital content space. By offering transparency, security and trust with our patented Proof of View technology, we are working to eliminate online ad fraud and NFT fraud - ultimately changing how digital advertising is done today. Within esports, Verasity promises to dominate the industry with VeraEsports, using superior blockchain technology and the best gamified viewership experience. Learn more at: https://verasity.io.
