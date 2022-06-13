L.A. Clothing Manufacturer The Evans Group Offers Style Tips To New Designers
Adding to its reputation as a small batch clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles, The Evans Group adds more useful custom clothing information to its repertoire.
Some need more business support, some need help with e-commerce, or help with their strategy, their communications, or their merchandise. No two mentoring experiences are the same”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted for helping rookie clothing designers start a clothing line without prior experience, TEG is once again assisting creative minds worldwide.
— Jennifer Evans
In Style Tips For New Designers, the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer and fashion production house helps emerging designers with no prior experience jump into the fashion industry.
The Power Of A Capsule Wardrobe
The Evans Group helps clear up confusion for those unfamiliar with capsule wardrobes. A capsule wardrobe is a fashion collection of various outfits and accessories that can easily mix and match.
“Think of it as fashion staples. Versatile, stylish, and able to shoulder ambitious fashion ideas, a solid capsule wardrobe is an absolute must-have.”
TEG has always been a staunch advocate of sustainable fashion. The Los Angeles clothing manufacturer doubles down on the importance of a capsule wardrobe. If anything, a solid capsule wardrobe helps save money and resources. Resources are usually squandered in environmentally toxic fast fashion.
“Not only do capsule wardrobes help ditch fast fashion practices, but they help find what [designers] like in a clothing line. Along with being a great style tip for anyone looking to improve their personal style, it should help enhance design ideas, too!”
Simply having a solid base to develop a personal style further and that of a future clothing line is an absolute must.
The Audience Matters
Engaging in classic marketing tips, The Evans Group encourages would-be fashion designers to find their audience and engage with them regularly. Part of crucial engagement is using social media channels to monitor user engagement and connect with customers.
Part of developing an engagement strategy with an audience is discovering for whom a designer creates clothing. According to The Evans Group, thinking about the minor details of a fashion designer’s audience is perhaps the most important way to find success in the fashion industry. When narrowing down an audience, a fashion designer can better understand what their audience values in fashion regardless of demographics.
Are they committed to sustainability in their fashion choices? Doing in-depth research to find the desires of the target demographic is key to a successful clothing line.
Choosing Clothing Manufacturers In The U.S.
Choosing domestic clothing manufacturers has a slew of benefits for a new designer. Although prices vary, the amount of control a designer has over a clothing order with a domestic clothing manufacturer like TEG has various benefits. For example, TEG has a solid quality assurance program, which ensures a designer has an active role in every step of the production process. If a designer doesn’t like how a garment is turning out, they can easily communicate with Los Angeles pattern makers.
Choosing a stateside clothing manufacturer ensures that sustainable and ethical practices are in place. Committed to easing the many production burdens the Global South has in place, TEG aims to eliminate harmful production practices. What’s more, TEG hires local textile experts from neighboring clothing factories on larger orders, creating viable production jobs for local Angelinos.
Keeping Things Small (For Now)
In short, keeping things small is a crucial part of the puzzle for the time being. By effective market testing with limited fashion collections, designers can further build their audience, get to know them better, and develop more ambitious projects.
The Evans Group is a notable small batch manufacturer in Los Angeles. There are no minimums at The Evans Group, allowing rookie clothing designers to test to their heart’s content. Need only around ten pieces in a fashion collection to start? The fashion experts at The Evans Group effectively eliminate the gatekeeping in the fashion industry by allowing anyone to participate.
What’s more, The Evans Group’s new fashion mentoring program in Los Angeles proves that the clothing manufacturer is committed to propping up emerging fashion designers in everything they do.
The TEG Fashion Mentorship Program
There’s more to get excited about for new designers in the fashion design process. Jennifer Evans and TEG have crafted an intricate fashion mentorship program to help designers thrive with zero prior design experience.
This program, replete with Los Angeles pattern makers, talented seamstresses, and creative minds, help fashion designers develop ideas and execute them flawlessly.
After pairing up with a fashion mentor after an in-depth meeting with CEO Jennifer Evans, a new designer will get to work.
These experts, as TEG states, will ‘meet designers where they are’ in the design process. If that means a designer can’t decide on the best fabric to choose or doesn’t have a cohesive idea for a clothing line, the TEG fashion mentor will assist them.
Whether they enter into a fashion mentorship with no fashion drawings or design insight, the experts at TEG will help fashion designers launch their own clothing lines.
As TEG states:
“Every designer needs different things. Some need more business support, some need help with e-commerce, or help with their strategy, their communications, or their merchandise. No two mentoring experiences are the same. Our mentoring programs tailor their specialties to [a] brand’s unique needs.”
With an ally supporting the fashion business and ideas throughout the entire clothing design process, it has clearly never been a better time to call on the expert fashion services of Jennifer Evans and The Evans Group.
More About The Evans Group (TEG)
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers to create luxury clothing.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+1 800-916-0910
email us here