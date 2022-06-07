Cryptocurrency Seminar New York to Host Star-Studded Crypto Event in September 2022

The event series will feature celebrity keynote speakers such as Daymond John, Laura Shin, Sir John Hargrave, and Anthony Scaramucci.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders of Cryptocurrency Seminar New York are pleased to announce the crypto world’s most anticipated event of 2022 – Crypto Seminar NYC 2022 Cryptocurrency Seminar New York is a platform that offers education avenues designed to help users easily learn about cryptocurrency, with simple, relevant, and engaging content. Through the platform, users can start with cryptocurrency basics, or choose from one of the company’s common themes, that provides knowledge on the power of blockchain applications – all guided by renowned crypto-economics experts.In the organization’s most recent news, Cryptocurrency Seminar New York is excited to announce the most sought-after industry event of 2022 – Crypto Seminar NYC 2022. The event will be held on September 24th, 2022, between 8:00am-7:00pm and features speaker panels, workshops, NFT auctions, and even celebrity keynote speakers, including Daymond John, Laura Shin, Sir John Hargrave, and Anthony Scaramucci.“Our mission at Cryptocurrency Seminar New York is focused on the delivery of education, innovation and creating community in the cryptocurrency space to help users easily learn about cryptocurrency,” says lead organizer, Michele Jennings. “Here, you will gain a better understanding of cryptocurrency and blockchain applications, such as bitcoin and other token-based initiatives, guided by crypto-economics and fintech experts across the globe. We aim to bring together all disciplines under one roof including Developers, Creatives, Brands, Influencers/Celebrities, Investors and Project Owners.”“Anyone interested in crypto or NFTs in general is welcome to come join us, as this is an event you definitely don’t want to miss” Jennings states. “We welcome those at any level, but spots are limited, so be sure to sign up today.”Crypto Seminar NYC 2022 will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis, located at 1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036.For more information about Crypto Seminar New York 2022, or to register, please visit https://events.missio.io/cryptocurrency-seminar-new-york-2022 About Crypto Seminar New YorkCrypto Seminar New York supports crypto investors in understanding concepts such as cryptocurrency and Blockchain to help them navigate the world of investing with proper education and prior training.