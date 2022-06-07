Exults Will Showcase Their Digital HR Services at the Highly Anticipated SHRM Expo

Exults services a wide range of industries and businesses of all shapes and sizes The SHRM Conference and Expo is the world’s largest convening of HR professionals

Exults Digital Marketing is excited to exhibit at the SHRM Conference to demonstrate their online marketing and digital HR services.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults Digital Marketing Agency is pleased to announce they will be attending the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Conference and Expo 2022. The Exults team provides organizations with the services, technology, and tools that they need to succeed in the competitive modern digital world. You can find them at Booth #5845. The Exults team is excited to share their services such as:

- Digital HR

- Paid Ads

- Website Enhancements

- Social Media Community Management

- Social Ads

- Digital Press Releases

- Onsite Content Optimizations

The SHRM Conference and Expo will take place June 12-15 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The SHRM Conference educates business owners regarding current HR laws, issues, and trends. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from a long list of leading industry professionals who will be speaking on a wide range of topics.

The Expo will feature numerous industry and world leaders and celebrity guests like:

- Melissa Anderson - SHRM Board Chair, SVP, and CHRO, Albemarle Corporation

- Bruce D. Broussard - President and CEO Humana, Inc

- George W. Bush - 43rd President of the United States Founder of the George W. Bush Presidential Center

- Arianna Huffington - Founder and CEO of Thrive

- Tim S. Huval - Chief Administrative Officer Humana, Inc.

- Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP- SHRM President & CEO

- Maribel Perez Wadsworth - President of News at Gannett Media & Publisher at USA TODAY

- Brad Paisley - Global Country Music Superstar

The Conference will be hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Expert, Humanist, Keynote Speaker, and Author.

The SHRM Conference and Expo will bring together over 20,000 HR professionals from all over the country. Attendees will learn more about human resources, make meaningful network connections and learn how to create better workplaces for their organizations and their employees.

The exhibit floor at the SHRM event will open from 4 pm to 6:30 pm on Sunday, June 12th. 10 am to 4 pm on Monday, June 13th and 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, June 14th. There is an extensive list of exhibitors expected to attend, including HR professional development, insurance, recruitment, social media, legal services, and more. To learn more about SHRM, how to attend, the agenda, or about the exhibitors and sponsors attending the event visit their website https://annual.shrm.org/.

More About Exults

Exults Digital Marketing Agency is a full-service agency that specializes in an extensive line of premier marketing services. The Exults Human Resource Management team provides clients with custom-tailored packages to meet their ongoing needs.

Exults Premier HR Services List:

- Advanced Recruiting Platform

- Job Application Portal

- Benefits, Perks, and Job Requirements

- Social Media Recruitment Campaigns

- Boosted Hiring Day Events

- Candidate Event Reminders

Exults HR services optimize the employee recruiting process. Speak with an Exults representative today at http://www.Exults.com or call 866-999-4736.