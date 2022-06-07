Five Star Restoration Helps Homeowners Affected By Extensive Termite Damage
In keeping with its mission of restoring homes in the Inland Empire and Northern San Diego, Five Star Restoration provides information on termite damage
Angelinos must stay on top of termite problems. It's estimated that termites cause upwards of $5 billion annually for homeowners across the United States.”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its article on termite damage the Inland Empire restoration company provides SoCal residents with the tools they need to spot potential termite damage and the steps towards fixing it.
L.A.: A Hotspot For Termites
According to the exterminators at Orkin, Los Angeles ranked at the very top of the list on its ‘Top 50 Termite Cities List.’ Based on treatment data from 2021 to 2022, this data shows a troubling trend that Angelinos are experiencing exponentially more termite and termite damage than the rest of the country.
Five Star Restoration states much of the same and just how costly ignoring termite damage is: “Angelinos must stay on top of termite problems. It's estimated that termites cause upwards of $5 billion annually for homeowners across the United States.”
Termite Damage Signs
Five Star Restoration offers a helping hand to curious L.A. property owners in the form of telltale signs of termite infestations.
The main signs property owners see with termites are visible holes in the wood, sagging structural integrity, buckling, and swollen wood. What homeowners need to realize, too, is that if they’re seeing more overt signs of this household pest, chances are the termites have been there quite a while.
A notable sign, in particular, is wood that looks like it has moisture damage. While moisture can point to the beginnings of toxic mold, the presence of termites. That’s why calling home repair and reconstruction professionals like Five Star to help determine if homeowners are dealing with water damage or a pest that’s dug into their home.
Is It Termite Damage Or Wood Rot?
A common point of confusion is determining whether wood damage in the home is partly due to termites or wood rot.
Wood rot, caused by a mixture of fungi, moisture, oxygen, and warmth, will have notable signs different from termite damage. For example, says Five Star Restoration, wood rot causes wood to appear spongy and weak. If a home has poor air quality and experiences severe water damage like a flooded basement, wood rot and mold are entirely possible.
Termite damage, on the other hand, isn’t so obvious.
Termites are likely behind the problem if the wood seems hollow or is outwardly buckling and sagging.
Preventing Termite Damage With Five Star Restoration
According to Five Star Restoration, there are some key ways to help prevent and mitigate termite damage.
Regular Home Inspection For Termites
The number one tip? Regular home inspections. “It's crucial to have standard home inspections. This is a good tip regardless of suspected termites. Keeping a home up to code keeps families safe.”
Home inspections allow the professionals at Five Star Restoration to search not only for signs of pests but also for anything else amiss in the home. Whether it’s a malfunctioning sump pump or offset pipes thanks to a particularly nasty recent earthquake, home inspections are a homeowner's number one tool to prevent costly damage down the road.
Keep An Eye Out
With that in mind, keep a close eye on any moisture in the wood. While any water and mix of fungi spores can lead to mold, Five Star Restorations reminds residents that moist wood can often be a strong sign of termites.
Another way termites can easily access wood sources is simply proximity.
Five Star Restoration states: “An easy way for termites and termite colonies to thrive is access to wood touching soil. Having wood directly touch soil is a figurative and literal breeding ground for termites. Moisture and weakened wood provide the perfect haven for termites. If water accumulates near a building's foundation, it's a recipe for insects to make a home.”
Preventing Termites And Repairing The Damage With Five Star
Whether a home has termites or needs severe repairing in the wake of these household pests, Five Star Restoration is committed to helping homeowners.
As experienced home repair and restoration specialists in the Inland Empire, Five Star is a team dedicated to helping restore a home while keeping everything up to code.
“Aside from ensuring that homeowners are safe on their property, keeping everything up to code is paramount,” says general manager Kevin Gray. “The team at Five Star Restoration does their due diligence in making sure homeowners are safe, prepared, and aware of the state of their homes.”
Since 2016, Five Star Restoration has given Inland Empire and North San Diego homeowners the tools they need to repair, restore, and maintain their properties.
It doesn’t matter if it’s boarding-up services to prepare for a natural disaster or informing readers about the best ways to watch out for termites and other home damage. Five Star Restoration is a staunch ally of every homeowner and property owner looking to maximize safety and minimize costs.
