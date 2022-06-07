Hiker Rescued In Randolph

CONTACT:

June 6, 2022

Randolph, NH – On the afternoon of Monday, June 6, a woman from Maine sustained a serious lower leg injury after slipping on some rocks during an afternoon hike.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., Cheryl Sheehan, 75, of Wells, ME slipped and fell on some rocks while descending the Brook Bank Trail in the foothills of Mt. Madison. As a result of the fall, Sheehan was injured to the point that she was unable to walk.

Sheehan was immediately attended to by her husband following the fall. Realizing that help would be needed, the hikers made a 911 call for assistance.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., their call for help was received by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers. Conservation Officers subsequently coordinated rescue efforts with volunteer members of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR).

After providing Sheehan with first aid, rescue personnel situated her in a litter and worked to carry her down the trail and back to the parking area. Moving steadily, the rescuers arrived safely at roadside with Sheehan at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sheehan was then taken by Gorham Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Sheehan and her husband were both grateful for the help and expressed their thanks to rescuers at the conclusion of this event.