Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size Hit USD 49.44 Billion in 2030

Reports And Data

Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Size –USD 17.22 Billion in 2021, Rising popularity of video content such as OTT platforms is driving market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors driving market revenue growth are increasing penetration of smart devices and high-speed Internet connectivity

The global mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size is expected to reach USD 49.44 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. One of the major factors driving market revenue growth is high demand for improved webpage loading time and reduced bounce rates. Both advantages keep users from abandoning a slow-loading website. Rising popularity of online video content such as OTT platform is also one of the major factors driving mobile content delivery network market revenue growth. The primary function of CDN is to deliver digital content through a network of servers in a secure and efficient way. CDN also aids users in collecting, tracking, and analyzing data on networks. Increasing adoption of e-wallets such as GPay, Paytm, and others for cashless transactions and growing popularity of e-commerce are other major factors driving mobile content delivery network market revenue growth. Rising demand for mobile computation devices for different purposes such as watching movies, gaming, and work, together with enhanced network technology is driving revenue growth of the mobile CDN market. Mobile CDN is designed to improve end-user experience by increasing content delivery efficiency.

High demand for faster web page loading time and lower bounce rates is a primary factor driving market revenue growth. Another major factor driving mobile content delivery network market revenue growth is rising popularity of Over-the-Top (OTT) services. Purpose of a content delivery network is to deliver digital content over a network of servers in a secure and efficient manner. Rising demand for mobile computation devices for watching movies, gaming, and work, among others is driving revenue growth of the mobile CDN market. Mobile CDN is designed to improve end-user experience by increasing content delivery efficiencyy. CDN is a collection of servers that are geographically scattered but are interlinked. Network enables delivery cached Internet content from network site closest to the user. Other factor driving market revenue growth is rising demand of digitalization. Purpose of digitalization is to enable automation, increase data quality, and collect & structure data. Higher process efficiency, lower transaction costs, and better control of corporate operations are benefits of digitalization.

Various small and mid-size enterprises in developing countries are expanding their reach globally by using digital platforms. Large corporations are focusing on creating interactive and effective digital experience that rely majorly on multimedia content. High demand for rich media content across sectors is driving market revenue growth. A mobile content delivery network is a network of servers, systems, computers, and/or devices that work in a manner that enables content to be served to mobile devices or any wireless network. CDN management software determines which server is closest to the user making request, and then delivers content depending on those calculations. CDN edge servers communicate with content’s origin server to deliver cached content to users as well as fresh content that has not been cached.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1101

Some major companies in global market report include Akamai Technologies., AT&T Inc., Ericsson AB, Internap Corporation, ChinaCache, Limelight Networks, Swarmify Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Cloud Flare Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Video CDN is specifically designed to enable video streaming, which allows a stream to reach viewers globally, reduces buffering time, and assures that source of the stream or origin server is not overburdened

• Mobile content delivery network has altered the way users view content. A mobile page includes various components, which support mobile content delivery network solutions and services, thereby allowing small and medium size business much flexibility in terms of reducing challenges and making adjustments and help them reach their target audience

• Factors such as increasing number of new applications being released, live broadcasting of videos to a large audience, and large workloads during peak hours, among others are driving adoption of various digital platforms, which is driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, demand for mobile CDN solutions continues to increase at a steady pace as user demand for online video and streaming services rises..

• Media and entertainment segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to need for maintaining uninterrupted services, especially as need for quick, dependable, and compelling mobile content and experiences increases in presently hyper connected world. Netflix and Amazon Prime, for instance, deliver extensive and entertaining material as well as premium subscription content and value-added services to retain existing users and attract new ones.

• Android segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. A sizably large number of users own devices with Android Operating Systems (OS), including in phones, tablets, and televisions.

• Market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global mobile CDN market. North America has a high Internet penetration rate, along with an increasing number of viewers for livestream games, and mobile video content streaming, which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

• On 5 April 2022, Alliance International Management (AIM) and AMS-IX (2022) launched six new Internet and applications exchanges across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region

To understand how our Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1101

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) market based on CDN type, organization size, service, end-use, operating system, and region:

CDN Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Video CDN

• Non Video CDN

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Small and Medium Sized Business

• Large Enterprises

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Professional

• Support and Maintenance

• Mobile CDN Solution

o Data Security

o Network Acceleration

o Traffic Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Media & Entertainment

• E-commerce

• Government

• Telecom

• Healthcare

• Education

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Android

• iOS

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1101

Key Advantages of Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.