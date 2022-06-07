Varicella Vaccines Market is projected 6.3% CAGR during the 2022-2032 forecast period – Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is anticipated to lead the global varicella vaccines market during the forecast period. The rapid development of the region can be attributed to the easy availability of varicella live vaccines and the presence of skilled healthcare experts in the region

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published Future Market Insights report forecasts that the market for varicella vaccines is scheduled to document a 6.3% value CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 5.76 Billion by the end of the said period of assessment. As governments worldwide attempt to rein in prevalence of infectious diseases such as chickenpox and measles, the market for varicella vaccines is slated to enjoy a bright future.



The number of research and development projects initiated by leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce vaccines with a longer life are also primary factor driving the growth of the varicella vaccines market. Additionally, increasing public awareness about the benefits of vaccination along with rising government initiatives is likely to act as a catalyst for the growth of the varicella vaccines market.

From 2015 to 2021, the market flourished significantly, reaching US$ 2.93 Billion by the end of the said historical period. The Chickenpox segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global varicella vaccines market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their healthcare sector, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market.



Key Takeaways:

Global varicella vaccines market to surpass US$ 3 Billion in value by 2022-end

By application, chickenpox immunization is expected to record a 7.1% CAGR until 2032

By product, monovalent vaccines contributed 73.2% of the total market value in 2021

North America to be the fastest growing market, registering a 6.7% value CAGR

South Asia to be the most opportunistic market, accumulating a market value of US$ 320 Million by 2032

China to be a key contributor in the East Asian market, growing at a 5.9% CAGR

Competitive Landscape



Eminent players in the global varicella vaccines market include Bio-Med Pvt. Limited, Pfizer Inc., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi, and Novo Medi Sciences among others. Recent key developments among players include:

In January 2022 - Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced a new research, development, and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV) a debilitating, disfiguring, and painful disease that impacts about one in three people in the United States during their lifetime. This is the third collaboration between Pfizer and BioNTech in the infectious diseases field.

In July 2021 - GC LabCell and GC Cell announced merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction. The transaction brings together two iconic South Korean biopharmaceutical companies, highly complementary portfolios with a robust broad cell therapy R&D pipeline and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities to accelerate growth and enhance value creation.

More Valuable Insights



Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global varicella vaccines market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (monovalent, combination) by application (chickenpox immunization, herpes zoster immunization, mumps, measles and rubella & varicella (MMRV) immunization) and by end user (hospitals, clinics and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

Key Segments Covered in the Varicella Vaccines Industry Survey

Varicella Vaccine Market by Product:

Monovalent Varicella Vaccines

Combination Varicella Vaccines

Varicella Vaccine Market by Application:

Varicella Vaccines for Chickenpox Immunization

Varicella Vaccines for Herpes Zoster Immunization

Varicella Vaccines for Mumps, measles, rubella & varicella (MMRV) Immunization





Varicella Vaccine Market by End User:

Varicella Vaccines for Hospitals

Varicella Vaccines for Clinics

Varicella Vaccines for Other End Users





Varicella Vaccine Market by Region:

North America Varicella Vaccines Market

Europe Varicella Vaccines Market

South Asia Varicella Vaccines Market

East Asia Varicella Vaccines Market

Oceania Varicella Vaccines Market

Middle East & Africa Varicella Vaccines Market

Latin America Varicella Vaccines Market





