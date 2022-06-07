KAUFMANIA [Official Movie Trailer] Andy Kaufman KAUFMANIA [Official Movie Trailer] Andy Kaufman NC1 Agency

Hollywood Independent Filmmaker comes to Nashville for film "Kaufmania" – about the Comedy of classic comic Andy Kaufman – with Special Guest performances

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES , June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCI Agency and Nashville Entertainment Professional Networking Meetup will present a movie premiere event at The Dive Motel in Nashville on Sunday, June 26th at 7:30pm. It is a chance to “meet and greet” our artists and clients.

Comedian Jourdan Rystrom will open the show and there will be live music from Country singer songwriter Alexis Taylor. There will also be a Q & A session with director Kevin Sean Michaels, filmmaker of “Kaufmania."

Michaels will show clips from “Kaufmania,” which stars veteran comedian Fred Willard ("Best in Show" "This is Spinal Tap") which centers around the influence of the life and career of the late television star and experimental comedian Andy Kaufman (1949-1984).

Kaufman re-cast himself as a wrestler in the early 1980’s. Kaufman’s sold-out wrestling matches in the mid-South Professional Wrestling scene in Tennessee became legendary. His “feud” with wrestler Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler made national headlines when Lawler actually slapped Kaufman on the David Letterman show.

The legendary genius of Kaufman is considered an inspiration to many generations of comedians, including Jim Carrey who played Kaufman in “Man on the Moon,” and even actor Johnny Knoxville (“Jackass”) who is currently wrestling in the WWE.

The film "Kaufmania" includes contributions from some of the biggest names from Andy's past, including his rumored alter-ego, singer Tony Clifton, Lawler, former manager George Shapiro, and Reggie Watts. Segments include the rise of an obsessed Andy Kaufman fan, North Hollywood Hannah Wood (Heather Monroe), a fan of Andy's who finds glory in the professional wrestling world and Wally Wingert ("Invader Zim"), who built a actual shrine to Andy Kaufman in his own living room. DVD copies of the documentary and merchandise will be available for sale

The Dive Motel is located at 1414 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207.

Free Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-premiere-party-for-kaufmania-the-genius-of-andy-kaufman-tickets-34033917262

