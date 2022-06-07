Joint Reconstruction Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2028
Improvements in healthcare industry, skilled and efficient professionals, are the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global joint reconstruction market is projected to reach a market size of USD 47.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market growth are increasing global geriatric population, increasing implementation of awareness initiatives and programs by government schemes, rising investments in the healthcare industry, and growing demand for more advanced and efficient technologies.
The report has been prepared using a solid research methodology to cover the market in detail. In order to publish a premium Joint Reconstruction Market report, the market report has been subjected to extensive primary and secondary research. The dedicated research team conducted interviews with delegated industry experts to gain a comprehensive overview of the market. This market research report covers product price drivers, revenue drivers, and growth. Additionally, it can potentially help new entrants and even existing industry players develop a strategic business strategy for their products.
Besides, Joint Reconstruction Market Research Report makes clients aware about the various strategies that are used by key players of the market. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in the steadfast Joint Reconstruction market report. Moreover, intricate market insights are turned into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques and then provided to the users.
The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:
Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Omni Life Science, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Wright Medical Technology Inc.
The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Joint Reconstruction market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.
Further key findings in the report
In November 2020, Stryker Corporation announced that it had acquired Wright Medical Group N.V, which is a global medical devices company focused on extremities and biologics. Wright Medical is a world leader in the upper extremities, lower extremities, and biologics market.
Europe accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the global joint reconstruction market in 2019. Increasing demand for knee and hip surgery due to age-related challenges, increasing geriatric population in countries in the region, and rising incidence of sports- and accident-related injuries are other key factors boosting market growth. Major revenue contributing countries in Europe include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global joint reconstruction market based on joint type, technique, end-use, and region:
Joint Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Shoulder
Knee
Ankle
Hip
Others
Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Joint Replacement
Arthroscopy
Resurfacing
Osteotomy
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Clinics
Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers
Surgical Centers
Others
Major Geographies Covered in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Joint Reconstruction market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period, The assessment report not only identifies but also anticipates and satisfies business owners’ questions pertaining to the dramatic shift in customer preferences, spending power and consumer demands worldwide. Along with this, import and export status, demand and supply, distribution channel, cost structure, gross margin and profits generated across different segments are thoroughly examined.
