Linerless Labels Market to Reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2030; Packaging Supplies, Sustainability, Industries, Manufacturers, Data Triangulation, Regional Insights & Future Opportunities | The Brain Insights

The significant expansion in food & beverage packaging goods, increasing customer goods demand, the need for sustainable & innovative labeling solutions are also helping to boost the demand for linerless labels market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global linerless labels market is expected to grow from USD 1.75 billion in 2021 to USD 2.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12774



The rising demand from customer durables, retail, personal care, and pharmaceuticals sectors are anticipated to expand demand for the linerless labels market during the projection period. Further, the growing demand for linerless labels in the packaging of food & beverages owing to the rising demand for biodegradable, versatile, and eco-friendly brands is also the propelling factor of the market growth. Moreover, the fluctuating price of raw materials and stringent government regulations & rules are the restraining factors of the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of advanced linerless labels in emerging economies is an opportunity for market growth.

Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global linerless labels market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in March 2022, BIXOLON Company launched the SRP-S200 2-inch (58mm) linerless printer and the SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) premium linerless printer in the European industry. Thus, both the latest models provide innovative IP23 water-resistant structures amidst internal power supplies plus value-added attributes, making the ideal labeling solution to help hospitality operations in kitchens or cafes or within logistics and retail.



For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/linerless-labels-market-12774



Market Growth & Trends



The rising technological advances drive the growth of the linerless labels market, and robust growth in the e-commerce industry is also helping to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the linerless labels market growth trends are the rising importance of labels and the usage of biodegradable material. Moreover, linerless labels are usually employed in the food enterprise to provide detailed information about various food products like a snack, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and meat food products. Also, the linerless labels are utilized to provide accurate information regarding products & make the product look attractive. This will also help to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the digital printing technology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.19% and market revenue of 0.50 billion.



The printing technology segment is divided into flexographic printing, digital printing, letter press printing, offset printing, and others. In 2021, the digital printing technology segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.19% and market revenue of 0.50 billion. This growth is attributed to the rapid industrialization and the increasing demand from the textile & packaging enterprises.



• In 2021, the UV curable ink segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.15% and market revenue of 0.54 billion.



The printing ink segment is divided into water-based ink, solvent-based ink, UV curable ink, and others. In 2021, the UV curable ink segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.15% and market revenue of 0.54 billion. The increasing demand in numerous printing applications for superior features like decreased drying time, high bonding qualities, and low volatile organic compound (VOC) content. This factor helps to drive the market segment's growth.



• In 2021, the variable information print product segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.04% and market revenue of 0.98 billion.



The product segment is divided into variable information print and primary. In 2021, the variable information print product segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.04% and market revenue of 0.98 billion. This growth is attributed to the increased usage for various applications.



• In 2021, the face stock composition segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.10% and market revenue of 0.84 billion.



The composition segment is divided into topcoat, adhesive, and face stock. In 2021, the face stock composition segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.10% and market revenue of 0.84 billion. This growth is attributed to the moisture & abrasion resistant properties.



• In 2021, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.10% and market revenue of 0.56 billion.



The end-user industry segment is divided into retail, food & beverage, home & personal care, and others. In 2021, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.10% and market revenue of 0.56 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for linerless labeling solutions across the food industry.



Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12774



Regional Segment Analysis of the Linerless Labels Market:



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global linerless labels market with a market share of 44.21% and a market value of around 0.77 billion in 2021. The Asia Pacific currently dominates the linerless labels market due to the increase in the demand for customer durables. Also, increasing urbanization and developments in printing technologies are helping drive the region's market growth. Furthermore, the North America region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 7.05% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the high demand for packaged foods & beverages. Moreover, the risen industry consolidation and the strong presence of many industry players will probably help the market's growth during the projection period.



Key players operating in the global linerless labels market are



• Avery Dennison Corp.

• RR Donnelley & Sons Company

• Yupo Corporation

• General Data Company Inc.

• SATO Holdings Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corp.

• Coveris

• kanem AS

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Multi-Color Corporation

• Gipako UAB

• Ritrama S.p.A.

• Hub Labels

• Ravenwood Packaging

• Reflex Labels Ltd.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global linerless labels market based on below mentioned segments:



Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12774/single



Global Linerless Labels Market by Printing Technology:



• Flexographic Printing

• Digital Printing

• Letter Press Printing

• Offset Printing

• Others



Global Linerless Labels Market by Printing Ink:



• Water-based Ink

• Solvent-based Ink

• UV Curable Ink

• Others



Global Linerless Labels Market by Product:



• Variable Information Print

• Primary



Global Linerless Labels Market by Composition:



• Topcoat

• Adhesive

• Face Stock



Global Linerless Labels Market by End-User Industry:



• Retail

• Food & Beverage

• Home & Personal Care

• Others



About the report:



The global linerless labels market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com