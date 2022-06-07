Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Park Jin to affirm the ironclad Alliance between the United States and the ROK.  They discussed the importance of continued efforts to hold Putin to account for his unprovoked and unconscionable war against Ukraine.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Park discussed the importance of increasing trilateral cooperation with Japan on issues of regional and global security and prosperity.

Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Park also condemned the DPRK’s recent unlawful ballistic missile launches and urged the DPRK to return to negotiations and positively respond to international offers of COVID-19 assistance.  They also called on the international community to hold the DPRK accountable for its provocative actions, particularly at the United Nations.  The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister reaffirmed our shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

