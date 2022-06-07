Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Cho

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong to discuss opportunities to build on the momentum from the May 21 Summit between President Biden and President Yoon.  They discussed the importance of strengthening trilateral ties with Japan, including through their June 8 trilateral meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo, to uphold the rules-based international order and to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.  The Deputy Secretary and First Vice Foreign Minister condemned recent unlawful ballistic missile launches by the DPRK and expressed concern over Pyongyang’s increasingly provocative behavior.

Deputy Secretary Sherman and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho also discussed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as international efforts to hold Putin to account for his unprovoked, unjustified, and unconscionable war against Ukraine.  The Deputy Secretary and Vice Foreign Minister also spoke about cooperating to address climate change, promoting resilient supply chains, and working together to increase gender equity and equality.

