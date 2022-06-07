Route 417 Northbound in Venango County to be Closed Next Week

​Route 417 (Rocky Grove Avenue) will be closed to northbound through traffic in Sugarcreek Borough from the intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street (Route 4002) next week.

The roadway closure is expected to be in place on June 13 and 14, 2022, weather permitting. The closure is necessary so that PennDOT employees from the Venango County facility can repair a gabion wall between the roadway and Monkey Run.

A detour will be posted using Route 322, Route 8/Route 62, and Front Street. Trucks traveling from Franklin to Titusville are advised to use Route 8.

After the wall repairs are made, the Borough of Sugarcreek will make repairs to the sidewalk, which is owned by the municipality.

The County of Venango work planned near Meadville Pike (Route 4006) and the closure needed for that work will be postponed until June 15, 2022. That roadway will be closed to through traffic from the intersection with Route 322 in the City of Franklin to Bell Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County for up to two weeks.

The detour for the Meadville Pike closure will be posted using Route 322 and Patchel Run Road (Route 4003).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

