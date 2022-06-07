Montego Bay Magnificence at Round Hill Hotel & Villas Jamaica

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

TheLuxeList.com Releases Exclusive Interview with Josef Forstmayr, Managing Director of Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Out of Many One People.” This is Jamaica’s multiracial roots-driven national motto that is represented on the country’s Coat of Arms. It is this spirit of togetherness—of united “oneness” irrespective of race, class, religion age or gender—that has helped Jamaica endure as a revered tourism destination decade after decade. Indeed, this hugely hospitable 4,411 square mile Caribbean Island attracts throngs of visitors to its cities, coasts, rivers and mountain ranges each year.

One of my personal favorite regions attracting tropics-oriented travelers the world over is Montego Bay. As Jamaica’s second largest city, this revered destination has evolved into a tourism beacon reportedly boasting the country’s largest number of hotel rooms. This, in addition to a spectacularly wide range of sports activities, attractions, restaurants, shopping and entertainment options. This city, the capital of Saint James Parish on Jamaica’s north coast, also serves as a major cruise ship port and boasts numerous beach resorts and private villas.

While prolific with hotel, resort and villa accommodations, one luxury area property stands in a class of its own: Round Hill Hotel and Villas. Situated on a lush 110-acre peninsula just west of Montego Bay, this storied boutique resort boasts a historical, celebrity-laden pedigree upheld only by the best-in-class. Having recently experienced my own private villa getaway at the destination, I learned first-hand why Hollywood, sports and political A-listers from around the globe flock to this private oasis—one offering guests a secluded, service-focused experience in luxurious island accommodations mere steps away from some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean.

In addition to the 36 Ralph Lauren-designed oceanfront guest rooms in the “Pineapple House” section of the property, Round Hill also notably boasts a selection of 26 private two-to-six-bedroom Villas—most with private pools. Each comes equipped with its own dedicated staff that will prepare daily breakfast and cater to other guest needs.

I had the decidedly good fortune of staying in Villa 16—a spectacularly appointed, sprawling private accommodation with a breathtaking panoramic view of the sea and mountains beyond. This premium luxury villa is one of the largest on property, featuring six of Round Hill’s largest and most expansive suites that, all combined, accommodate up to 14 people quite comfortably.

This private island paradise, replete with landscaped tropical gardens, is the epitome of indoor/outdoor living whether wining and dining, lounging or slumbering. Its expansive pool and surrounding deck is outfitted in classic blue and white lounge chairs, umbrellas and a gazebo. Other favorite features among the various rooms are two lower level bedrooms with see-through windows that peek into the pool; an open-air game room with pool table, ping pong table and wet bar; my own upper floor private master suite with a central balcony proffering magnificent sunset views; and a detached guesthouse with its own private infinity plunge pool. Lavish appointments like four poster beds, marble bathrooms and thoughtfully curated art further the multi-sensory experience.

So utterly spellbound by the Round Hill surroundings and staff, I endeavored to connect with Josef Forstmayr—the property’s Managing Director, who, in this role, has been welcoming guests to the property since 1989. Forstmayr was kind enough to share a bit of his own perspective on what makes this property unique and enduringly beloved by so many.

Forbes Business Council, Newsweek Expert Forum and Rolling Stone Culture Council Member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in major U.S. markets and the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReports / Twitter www.Twitter.com/LuxeListReports / Facebook www.Facebook.com/LuxeListReports / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

