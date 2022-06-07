Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing (RPA) Market Worth USD 74.38 Bn by 2030 - by Emergen Research
Market Size – USD 7.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 33.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for intelligent automation
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in manufacturing market size reached USD 7.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth globally. Rising demand for automation in manufacturing has led to increased efficiency, reduced errors and risk, improved profits, and proper compliance. Moreover, it helps in managing various aspects of manufacturing process such as supply chains, operations, customer engagement, and employee empowerment. Traditional automation uses Application Programming Interface (APIs), which makes integration of application in diverse systems more difficult. Similarly, restrictions in customization of application makes it difficult to adopt automation in legacy systems.
The Global Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market along with crucial statistical data about the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Software segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for solutions for remote accessibility that ensures better coordination among various teams
On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increase in demand for cost-effective solutions for installing and maintaining the cloud. It also simplifies implementation of applications on the cloud platform and reduces dependency on Information Technology (IT) and support team. On-cloud deployment facilitates remote accessibility which enables users to use software systems with downloading it.
North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in RPA in manufacturing market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of major market players providing RPA services and solutions such as Pegasystems Inc, Automation Anywhere, Inc., WorkFusion, Inc., and Xerox Corporation
In October 2021, Pegasystems Inc. was awarded Digital Technology Award at Hong Kong Business Technology Excellence Awards as a reward for its innovative and visionary project. It integrated an AI-powered customer decision hub to allow client to integrate across multiple back-end systems and built a 360-degree Pega-built CRM system which will enable a real-time marketing solution for maximizing patron attributes and gaming data in order to simplify complex and manual marketing process.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Limited, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Kofax Inc., UiPath Inc., Celaton Limited, Xerox Corporation, NICE Ltd, and WorkFusion, Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented global RPA in manufacturing market on the basis of process, operation, component, organization size, deployment, and region:
Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Automated Solution
Report Automation
Demand and Supply planning
Decision Support & Management Solution
Workflow Management
Invoice Management
ERP Management
Purchase Order Management
Interaction Solution
Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Rule Based
Knowledge Based
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Software
Services
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
On-cloud
On-premise
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market.
Radical Highlights of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.
