Sports Analytics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10.64 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.8%

Rising investments in sports technology for data-driven decision making” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports analytics market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8%,during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis is one of the key factors expected to continue to drive global sports analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for sports analytics solutions to determine value of players in player transfers is another factor expected to boost revenue growth of the global sports analytics market in future. Furthermore, rising sports technology investments for data-driven decision making is expected to augment the global sports analytics market growth over the forecast period.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the sports analytics industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the sports analytics sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall sports analytics industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/651

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the sports analytics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the sports analytics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the sports analytics market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing mobile apps usage to analyses data related to games is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The football segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of football globally.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based sports analytics solutions to optimize revenues and efficiently automate facilities for routine maintenance is expected to drive revenue growth of the cloud segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global sports analytics market during the forecast period.

The on-field segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of sports analytical solutions in several outdoor games including rugby, football, cricket, baseball, basketball, hockey, and others.

Factors such as rising adoption of sports analytics among sports organizations in countries such as the United States and Canada are expected to drive growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/651

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Key players in the market include Exlservice Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experfy, Inc., Sportradar AG, Oracle Corporation, Catapult Group International Limited, and Deltatre SpA.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-analytics-market

sports analytics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Sports Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Basketball

Football

Rugby

Baseball

Cricket

Others

By Application:

Analysis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-field

Ticket Pricing

Fan Engagement

On-field

Video Analysis

Player & Team Analysis

Health Assessment

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/651

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read Latest Articles Published by Emergen Research:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-food-and-beverages-alternatives-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fermented-food-and-ingredients-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rapid-liquid-printing-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biorational-product-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-product-vending-machines-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Press Release Available @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sports-analytics-market

Sports Analytics Market Size Worth USD 10.64 Billion in 2028