Baya Build Launches Revolutionary Housing Solution that is Sustainable, Easy to Build and Most Importantly Affordable
NAPPANEE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Pew Research Center (January 18, 2022), “about half of Americans (49%), say the availability of affordable housing in their local community is a major problem...”
Baya Build Inc. has taken on the U.S. affordable housing shortage head on, creating a building technology company that provides modern and sophisticated homes that are superior, stronger, eco-conscious, and 5X faster to build than traditional construction. The company serves millennials, first-time home buyers, and low-income families as well as developers and consumers looking to build multi-million dollar homes at a fraction of the
cost. The company’s technology can also be applied to multi-family housing, hospitality, medical clinics, community buildings, shelters, and post-disaster recovery.
Baya eliminates construction inefficiencies by controlling the building process from design to onsite assembly while protecting the environment. The majority of construction is done in factory with component assembly on-site using semi-skilled labor that can be trained in 1-2 days. Baya's architectural designs maximizes raw materials, resulting in less than 1% waste. Baya Homes are carbon neutral and utilize solar panels to generate the homes’ energy source. This approach drastically reduces costs by eliminating subcontractors, giving a majority of construction to lay people, inadvertently addressing the labor shortage the industry currently faces.
Baya Build is one of a dozen companies that has been selected to showcase the first-of-its-kind building solution at the Innovative Housing Showcase, hosted by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the National Home Builders Association in Washington DC’s National Mall from the 10th to 12th of June 2022. The major focus of this three-day event is to highlight new building technologies poised to define the future of housing, with the aim of making home ownership more accessible and affordable for American families.
James Casper, the founder, and CEO of Baya Build states “Our goal is to democratize the industry, enabling the fairest value to the consumer. With the end result being affordable luxury, and high-performance structures to a wide range of customers. Furthermore, consumers have the opportunity to design eco-friendly premium pre-designed homes in minutes on Baya Build’s website that can be erected in a few days. Developers and home builders are not left behind as they can achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency through the website by saving valuable time on design, construction, and prediction of
costs in their building processes”.
For more information, please visit www.bayabuild.com or email us at info@bayabuild.com
About Baya Build’s Founder
James Casper is the brainchild and CEO of Baya Build, with up to two decades of experience in the financial technology industry from building trading systems for international banks and leading institutions. Baya Build is a building technology company that applies its innovative, algorithmic, and
process-driven technology to the home building industry to give developers, builders, and end customers a seamless experience.
Brigitte Casper, Chief Communication Officer
Baya Build Inc.
+1 646-504-9811
info@bayabuild.com