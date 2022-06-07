Mauritius - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Mauritius gains technology skills in nanosatellites

Mauritius Telecom started its fibre project as early as 1998, initially offering services to businesses and government departments. FttP services were launched in 2006, and extensive investment in subsequent years meant that national fibre coverage was reached by the end of 2017. By late 2021, about 315,000 premises were connected with fibre broadband.



In September 2021 the company launched a 1Gb/s service, though it was not initially available on Rodrigues Island.



In addition to fibre and LTE, the government and telecom regulator have pressed for the country to be served with 5G. This determination has partly been influenced by the need to ensure that the country is equipped to manage high-end data traffic when the tourism sector recovers. Generous spectrum in the 2.6GHz and 3.5GHz bands was allocated to the three mobile network operators in mid-2021, and shortly afterwards my.t mobile launched a service with the claim that its network could support speeds of up to 1Gb/s.





Key developments:





METISS cable linking Mauritius to South Africa comes online;

Mauritius gains satellite knowhow with the launch of the MIR-SAT 1 nanosatellite;

Mauritius Telecom launches a 1Gb/s fibre-based broadband service;

My.t mobile launches 5G services;

Government makes progress with its 'Wi-Fi Mauritius' program;

Report update includes the regulator’s annual report for 2020, and market data to December 2021, telcos' operating data for 2020, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



