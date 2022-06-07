Submit Release
Mozambique - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Mozambique Telecom contracts vendor for national 5G rollout

Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets.


The market is dominated by older technologies, including 3G, though this in itself is still common among countries in the region where the immaturity of the data market has meant that there is little consumer demand for high-end and data-rich applications requiring fast transfers.

This explains the delay in operators providing LTE services. Vodacom Mozambique launched services in October 2018 following the award of its unified telecoms licence in July 2018. This was followed by Movitel in mid-2019, though Mozambique Telecom did not begin to trial LTE until May 2020. In June 2021, the company announced plans to expand the reach of its LTE infrastructure, aiming to provide national coverage.

The company at the same time began trialling 5G services in Maputo. Given the existing capacity within LTE networks, it is not expected that 5G will be launched commercially for some time yet, though the company is preparing itself in readiness.

Key developments:

  • Tmcel planning commercial 5G launch later in 2022, starts second phase of its fixed and mobile upgrade project;
  • Alphabet cancels Project Loon;
  • Mozambique completes migration from analogue to digital broadcasting;
  • Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction, imposes MTR cuts;
  • Vodacom Mozambique secures Unified Telecom License, launches LTE services;
  • Mozambique joins the Alliance for Affordable Internet, aiming to provide broadband at less than 5% of average monthly income;
  • Report update includes the regulator's market data updates, operator data updates to Q1 2022, ITU market data updates, updated Telecom Maturity Index tables, charts, and analyses, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report:


Mozambique Telecom (Telecomunicações De Moçambique, mCel), Vodacom Mozambique, Movitel (Viettel), Teledata, TV Cabo, Intra, Tropical Web, SEACOM


