Libya sees return to telecom sector investment

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Libya-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The company has developed a working relationship with US companies for the first time in many years. Its subsidiary Hatif Libya in mid-2021 contracted the US-firm Infinera to provide an optical transport network to unserved areas of the country, and to improve service quality to existing customers.In itself, this shows a positive response to calls from LPTIC for governments and the private sector to invest in the country’s telecom infrastructure.LPTIC and government ministers have also solicited financial, technical, and regulator assistance from a range of countries, including the US, the UK, Italy, Algeria, and Egypt. Other services and cooperation have been offered in relation to developing digital infrastructure and skills, digital transformation, and the development of a legal framework for the ICT and telecom sectors.



Key developments:





Hatif Libya contracts Infinera to provide an optical transport network to unserved areas of the country;

Government commits to liberalising the telecom market;

Silphium submarine cable linking Derna with Greece is again brought on stream;

LPTIC contracts Ericsson to maintain and develop the country’s telecom networks and infrastructure;

Government orders 50% reduction in internet subscription fees;

Al-Madar extends LTE service to Benghazi and Misurata;

LTT launches LTE-based fixed broadband network;

LPTIC signs $80 million contract with Arabsat to provide satellite broadband services;

Italy-Libya cable upgraded to support 100Gb/s technology;

Report update includes Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Al-Madar, Libyana, LibyaPhone, Libya Post and Telecommunication Information Technology (LPTIC), General Posts and Telecommunications Company (GPTC), Hatif Libya, Libya International Telecom Company (LITC), Libya Telecom & Technology (LTT), Lap Green Networks, Gateway, Thuraya, Phoenicia Group, Hermes Communications, Wiseband, Bentley Walker, Virtual Dimensions, Ericsson, Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei, ZTE, Trans-Sahara







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Libya-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665