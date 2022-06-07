Valuation of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market estimated at US$ 31.70 Billion in 2028| Veolia, SUEZ, Xylem, Ecolab.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 19.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing initiatives regarding zero liquid discharge technology in industrial wastewater management” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report is a prototype of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service industry, serving as a valuable source of data and information pertinent to the global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market. The global industrial wastewater treatment service market size is expected to reach USD 31.70 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to meet government wastewater quality requirements. Industries are increasingly adopting industrial wastewater treatment services to meet stringent pretreatment or direct discharge treatment norms and prerequisites, which is expected to drive growth of this market across developed and developing countries. Rising need to convert wastewater into green energy is a key contributing factor to rising utilization of industrial wastewater treatment services. Biogas can be generated from wastewater with the help of anaerobic digestion, which results in production of cost-effective, money-saving renewable energy. The presence of suspended solids, fats-oils-grease, bacteria, selenium, heavy metals, and other regulated chemicals and substances is driving need for industrial wastewater treatment services to minimize their harmful effects on the environment and public health.

Industries are increasingly employing zero liquid discharge systems to purify and recycle virtually all types of wastewater produced. Leading manufacturers in many water-stressed regions in India are working to establish ‘zero liquid discharge’ facilities in order to minimize their water requirements by reusing and recycling maximum of total water used. Moreover, rising need to improve water recycling, eliminate contaminated wastewater discharge, and save valuable resources is expected to drive usage of zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of powerful market competitors across several regional and local segments of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market. These players are said to dominate the industry owing to their strong geographical reach and large production facilities. These companies are said to be in high competition with one another in terms of technological capabilities, product development and innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Veolia, SUEZ, Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Thermax Group, Pentair, Evoqua Water Technologies, WOG Technologies, Golder Associates and SWA Water Australia

Segments Covered in this report are:

Treatment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Filtration

Disinfection

Desalination

Testing

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operation & Process Control

Design & Engineering Consulting

Building & Installation

Maintenance & Repair

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Power Generation

Metals & Mining

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Biochemica Water Ltd., which is a water and wastewater treatment specialist, was acquired by water technology expert Veolia Water Technologies UK. The acquisition would support Veolia in becoming one of the leading end-to-end suppliers to municipal and industrial sectors in the UK.

Filtration segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Industries are increasingly adopting wastewater filtration as it removes all leftover trace amounts of suspended solids from wastewater and allows for proper disposal of contaminants.

Operation & process control segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrial development in developing countries is driving increasing deployment of operation & process control services in various industries for wastewater treatment.

Power generation segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the industrial wastewater treatment service market in 2020. Rising need to achieve waste minimization goals for water reuse, flue gas desulfurization, or for specific contaminant removal such as for heavy metals is expected to increase utilization of wastewater treatment services.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global industrial wastewater treatment service market in 2020. Increasing volumes of contaminants released from industries, increasing industrial activities, and rapidly reducing fresh water sources are factors driving demand for industrial wastewater treatment services in countries in the region.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

Who are the prominent players in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

What is the potential of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

On a concluding note, the report offers a panoramic view of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service market on both the global and regional levels. It is inclusive of key statistical data and industry-verified facts and thoroughly evaluate the size, share, and market volume of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service industry to forecast the same over 2020-2028.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market Size Worth USD 31.70 Billion in 2028