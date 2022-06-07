Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2020 Production, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Opportunities, Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of nerve injuries are driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 6.05 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Advancements of treatment for neurological disorders ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market will be worth USD 11.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of spinal injuries among the geriatric population. The increasing need for the technological advancements of the existing treatment methods for neurological disorders in order to enhance the efficiency of the treatment methods is expected to drive the growth of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. The launch of the enhanced and technologically advanced product by the major industry players is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., LIVANOVA, PLC., AXOGEN, INC., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, and SOTERIX MEDICAL, INC., among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

The Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing incidence of spinal injuries is expected to increase the demand for spinal cord stimulation devices and drive the growth of the Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices.

Stem Cell Therapy is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Increasing brain and spinal cord injury, neurodegeneration, frailty syndrome, and heart diseases have increased the adoption of stem cell therapies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market on the basis of Product, Surgery, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices (Sacral Nerve, Spinal Cord, Vagus Nerve, Gastric Electric, and Deep Brain Stimulation Devices)

Biomaterial

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stem Cell Therapy

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Nerve Repair and Regeneration in this industry vertical?

