Sugar Substitute Market Analysis by Size, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Developments Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverages and food products is driving revene growth of the market

Market Size – USD 16.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing diabetes and obesity” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sugar substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health such as increased risk of diabetes and obesity is driving market revenue growth.

Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing spending power of consumers on processed food and beverages in developing countries is expected to propel growth of the market. Surge in investments in research and development to introduce novel products containing blends of sugar substitutes and prebiotics and probiotics are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for emerging players in the industry. Due to global obesity epidemic, all form of sweeteners is under scrutiny from health professionals, consumer advocacy groups, and lawmakers. This is prompting companies to rethink selection of ingredients and marketing messages.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/162

Competitive Outlook:

The global Sugar Substitutes market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Sugar Substitutes market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players involved in the market such as Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/162

Key Highlights from the Report

Natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Shift in consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive growth of the segment. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

High intensity sweeteners are commonly used as sugar substitute as they are sweeter than sugar but contribute to few or no calories when mixed with food. These sugar substitutes are approved by FDA and are safe for consumption under certain conditions of use. Some of the commonly used high intensity sweeteners are sucralose, aspartame, and saccharine.

Stevia segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. Stevia is about 100 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar but has no calories, carbohydrates, or artificial ingredient.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sugar-substitute-market

The global Sugar Substitutes market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Sugar Substitutes market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Sugar Substitutes market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sugar substitutes market on the basis of origin, type, composition, application, and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Artificial/Synthetic

Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

High-fructose syrups

Low-intensity sweeteners

High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sugar Alcohols

Stevia

Saccharine

Sucralose

Cyclamate

Aspartame

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/162

Regional Outlook of Sugar Substitutes Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Sugar Substitutes market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/162

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

high speed camera market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-speed-camera-market

research antibodies market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/research-antibodies-market

anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-reflective-and-anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

waste to energy market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

wound cleanser products market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wound-cleanser-products-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sugar-substitutes-market

Sugar Substitute Market Growth, Share, Trends, High Demand, Forecast 2028