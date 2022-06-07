Mosquito and Tick Control Franchise, Mosquito Mary's, Announces New Territory to Open in Middle Tennessee
The company has been rapidly expanding since launching their franchise opportunity in 2021.
We're confident in the services, the way everything is executed, and the company culture. This is going to be a game changer for so many residents of the area.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easily recognized by its vibrant brand colors and cartoon Mosquito Mary mascot, Mosquito Mary’s has announced another new territory sold for 2022.
The newest territory will span Middle Tennessee, marking the 18th operational location for the company since its inception. The new franchisees to join the network are mother-son-duo, Lori and Luke Davidson.
Together in a joint statement, the Davidson team relayed their excitement in bringing the Mosquito Mary’s services to the region. “We believe the great people of Middle Tennessee need Mosquito Mary’s services here,” they stated. ”We're confident in the services, the way everything is executed, and the company culture. This is going to be a game changer for so many residents of the area.”
The territory covers high population areas such as Murfreesboro and Nashville, the state’s capital and largest city. The region encompasses 33 counties, one of which, Dickson County, is the native home to the Davidson team.
Mosquito Mary’s franchise opportunity boasts a simple-to-operate model, perfect for driven individuals with a business mindset, according to the company’s website.
The Davidson team was drawn into the company for the support model built within the franchise and the flexibility that the brand offered as a service-based concept. Between the two franchise owners, they bring around 15 years of landscaping and groundskeeping business experience to their operation.
“We have been business owners in the past. We believe once you have owned your own business, you will always, in some capacity, want the sense of freedom, pride and satisfaction that only owning your own business can give you,” stated Luke and Lori Davidson. “We decided a franchise was a good choice for our next business venture.”
Mosquito Mary’s gives its franchisees a suite of marketing materials and collateral all editable for their local market. The franchise support model also includes ongoing operational support.
For the new franchisees, it wasn’t just the industry-low initial investment and the robust support that drew them in. “We can also honestly say that the bright pink and purple colors of the vehicles was also a selling point and definitely drew us in,” the team pointed out. “Branding is everything and Mosquito Mary’s has hit a home run for creating an easily recognizable, eye-catching style.”
More information on Mosquito Mary’s current locations and their franchise opportunity can be found at www.mosquitomarys.com.
ABOUT Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. Their #1 priority is to keep their clients’ family and pets safe during and after treatments. All of their technicians are trained and certified in mosquito control in the safe use and application of their products, making sure the process is kid and pet friendly. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
