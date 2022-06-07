Spherical Graphite Market Size Worth to be USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report is a prototype of the Spherical Graphite industry, serving as a valuable source of data and information pertinent to the global Spherical Graphite market. The global spherical graphite market is projected to be worth USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to the growing demand for consumer electronics products. Spherical graphite, popularly known as battery-grade graphite, finds usage in the consumption as lithium-ion batteries’ anode. Rising demand for smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and various other consumer electronic products is creating a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries owing to its high energy density and better durability.

Growing demand for consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the market for lithium-ion batteries is propelled by the rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles that make extensive use of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, is causative of the significant market demand for spherical graphite.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Black Rock Mining, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Qingdao Yanxin Graphite Products Company Limited, Yingkou Botian Material Technology Limited Company, Aoyu Graphite Group, Focus Graphite Inc., Battery Minerals Limited, Jixi BTR Graphite Industrial Park Co., Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group

Industry trends and opportunities

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Spherical Graphite market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Transportation Batteries

Energy Storage

Regional Analysis:

The global Spherical Graphite market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The professional intelligence study on the Spherical Graphite market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Spherical Graphite market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Spherical Graphite market?

What are the main issues facing the global Spherical Graphite market?

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Spherical Graphite by Players

4 Spherical Graphite by Regions

4.1 Spherical Graphite Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Spherical Graphite Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Spherical Graphite Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Spherical Graphite Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Spherical Graphite Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Spherical Graphite Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Spherical Graphite Market Size Worth USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027