Taiwan’s mobile sector consolidates down to three major operators

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Taiwan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





While still subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition of Taiwan Star by Taiwan Mobile at the end of 2021 then closely followed by Far EasTone’s merger with Asia Pacific Telecom in April 2022 will help strengthen the position of the minor players in their battle over the dominant Chunghwa Telecom.



The M&A strategies also reflect the state of Taiwan’s mobile market, with near-saturation levels meaning minimal organic growth is possible. All the operators were quick to launch 4G then 5G networks and services in a bid to capture (or at least retain) a reasonable share of the market, but no company was able to sufficiently differentiate its offering in order to cause any significant shift in loyalties from Taiwan’s tech-literate and astute customer base. The remaining operators may now be counting on a cooling of the heat on the pricing front, such that they can stall the decline in ARPU and recover some of the costs of their investment in the latest mobile platforms.



Key developments:





Taiwan MNOs expect to reach 50% of subscribers on 5G by mid-2023.

Taiwan Mobile acquires Taiwan Star.

Far EasTone merges with Asia Pacific Telecom, leaving Taiwan with just three mobile operators.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone, Taiwan Mobile, Asia Pacific Telecom, VIBO Telecom, Taiwan Star, Ambit, GigaMedia.







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Taiwan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665