Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,772 in the last 365 days.

Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Taiwan’s mobile sector consolidates down to three major operators

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Taiwan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


While still subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition of Taiwan Star by Taiwan Mobile at the end of 2021 then closely followed by Far EasTone’s merger with Asia Pacific Telecom in April 2022 will help strengthen the position of the minor players in their battle over the dominant Chunghwa Telecom.

The M&A strategies also reflect the state of Taiwan’s mobile market, with near-saturation levels meaning minimal organic growth is possible. All the operators were quick to launch 4G then 5G networks and services in a bid to capture (or at least retain) a reasonable share of the market, but no company was able to sufficiently differentiate its offering in order to cause any significant shift in loyalties from Taiwan’s tech-literate and astute customer base. The remaining operators may now be counting on a cooling of the heat on the pricing front, such that they can stall the decline in ARPU and recover some of the costs of their investment in the latest mobile platforms.

Key developments:

  • Taiwan MNOs expect to reach 50% of subscribers on 5G by mid-2023.
  • Taiwan Mobile acquires Taiwan Star.
  • Far EasTone merges with Asia Pacific Telecom, leaving Taiwan with just three mobile operators.


Companies mentioned in this report:


Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone, Taiwan Mobile, Asia Pacific Telecom, VIBO Telecom, Taiwan Star, Ambit, GigaMedia.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Taiwan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.