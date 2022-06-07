Construction Equipment Rental Market Growing at a CAGR 4.1% | Loxam Group, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, Boels Rentals

Emergen Research Logo

The market for construction equipment rental is being driven by rise in the demand for advanced construction rental equipment

Market Size – USD 97.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – High demand from the APAC region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction equipment rental market is projected to reach value of USD 135.7 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributable to availability of numerous rental options a firm can have to fill the void during outages and give required flexible options that supports logistics and finance.

The renting of construction equipment helps capital-intensive companies to expand their business as per their requirement. This, in turn, allows these companies to serve niche markets and bag multiple specialty construction projects.

Firms reduce their cost by availing rental equipment over a long term for numerous projects. Organizations do not need to make upfront investments in various heavy equipment, while saving on depreciation and labor and maintenance costs over a long period of time.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/476

The report also studies the key companies of the Construction Equipment Rental market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Key participants include Loxam Group, United Rentals, Inc., Mtandt Rentals Limited, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, The Hertz Corporation, Boels Rentals, Unirent LLC, Caterpillar Inc., and Ahern Rentals, Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Construction Equipment Rental Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/476

Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In March 2019, Cooper Equipment Rentals announced the purchase of Prime Rentals, an equipment rental company located in Canada. This investment helped the acquirer to expand its business in South Alberta.

In 2019, Siddha Group initiated the use of new construction technologies such as Precast, PEB, and Drywall in its works to secure a better output

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The region is likely to continue its dominance in the global construction equipment rental market in terms of both usage and manufacturing throughout the forecast period. This region has witnessed growth in the number of metro projects, highways, airports, hydroelectric projects, and dams as well as heavy industrial activities over the last few years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction equipment rental market based on equipment type, product type, application, and region as follows:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building

Concrete

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Excavators

Cranes

Backhoes

Crawler Dozers

Concrete Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Real Estate

Commercial Estate

Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-equipment-rental-market

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/476

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

hyperautomation market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyperautomation-market

wearable organs market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wearable-organs-market

automotive adaptive lighting market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-adaptive-lighting-market

intelligent transportation system market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-transportation-system-market

air purifier market

https://www.google.com.by/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-purifier-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-construction-equipment-rental-market

Construction Equipment Rental Market