AWL India Aspire to Transform Traditional Warehousing and Logistics with Tech-based Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerous supply chains have been hindered by conventional persistence, which will no longer be the case in the future. The aftermarket or reverse supply chain will be considered in future logistics plans, particularly when it comes to assets via Data Visibility, Readiness, and Sustainability. Post releasing its Vision 2030 on the eve of its 15th anniversary, AWL India is all set to roar in the supply chain industry with its unsurpassable growth strategy sprinting forward in line with the newest economic developments in the Asia Pacific Region.
In this AI-advanced era, AWL India is headed in a direction where the conventional supply chain principles and operations are blending with the technological advancements currently spreading like a forest fire. Technology has undeniably shaped the industrial revolution and AWL India aims to spearhead the industry with the implementation of the latest up-gradation in the supply chain sector.
Data visibility to businesses combined with the logistics and supply chain operations will help in optimizing delivery. Simplifying this, you must note that AWL India has in view to possess the required information that will determine the customers’ demand. This is the driving factor of Industry 4.0, where you’ll have your hands on details based on demographics, consumer demands, purchasing behavior, and tendencies.
Our Vision 2030 will be to successfully counter the uncertainty concerning the requirement of inventory, location of warehouses, demands, and execution potential. The future of the supply chain and logistics sector will draw a multitude of opportunities, despite demanding some noteworthy steps and valor.
Mr. Rahul Mehra, CEO of AWL India, lately released a statement that says:
“Our biggest step towards achieving the AWL’s Vision 2030 will not be just restricted to making logistics more efficient, but also onboarding new technologies into the existing infrastructure. We aim to do this by bringing new insights to the industry with the smart predictive networks of the supply chain operations as the future of this sector will be shaped by data, scrutinized by AI, and steered by machines.”
As one of the giant logistics consultancies in India, AWL India is intended to emphasize sharing borderless data with consumers and suppliers. What adds to our vision is reducing the overall carbon footprint at every stage involved in our supply chain to fight against growing environmental challenges. We are all set for a promising future of logistics that will be driven digitally.
Adding further to his statement, Rahul Mehra articulated:
“A crucial coalesce concept to our Supply Chain Vision 2030 is the fact that uncertainty of information and data has been the sense of the past. What is set to carve the future of the logistics and supply chain is the certainty of the customer order choices, inventory space and location requirements, and maintenance/replacement time. This will be done with the incorporation of Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and 3D Printing.”
So far, we have followed and enhanced the traditional supply chain and logistics system, but from now, we are eyeing the utilization of technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and 3D Printing. That’s how the largest warehouse chain with over 10 million sqft area will be able to revolutionize the existing sector standards and set a high benchmark.
Being a developing nation, India is still in a nascent stage where we have access to labor in surplus but a significantly low capital to invest in technology-driven and automated logistics processes. At present, the logistics sector of India is valued at $160 billion and is growing at a rate of 10% CAGR. Being a master for 15 years in the supply chain industry, AWL India is spreading its wings for a higher and glorious flight.
Alongside, India’s progressive triumph through government-initiated National Highways Development Projects like Bharat Mala and the addition of a massive infrastructure of 18,637 km of greenfield expressways, digital transformation will be massively transforming the Indian logistics landscape during this decade.
IoT-enabled services by AWL India will help significantly in monitoring people, equipment, and employees while ensuring security and safety and enhancing in-transit visibility. Our AI-powered systems will be implemented to set standards for efficiency and reliability in the manufacturing, production, and delivery of goods. The integration of 3D Printing technology in traditional logistics will facilitate the printing of parts by storing parts in virtual warehouses as data models.
Rituraj Pankaj, the CIO of AWL India, emphasized the significance of predictive logistics and quoted:
“When vendors and suppliers will have the data ready that shows them the kind of demands and frequency of orders, they will be able to deliver goods quickly. The data will be provided by us, and will contribute to visibility throughout the system with connected packages and transportation.”
AWL India strives to bring an influential change in the orthodox supply chain and logistics system with the transition to tech-based operations and a sustainable transportation system.
Rituraj Pankaj
