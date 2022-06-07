Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Al Thani

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. They discussed issues of regional and mutual concern, including Afghanistan, the challenges posed by Iran, and the importance of international support for Ukraine. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of advancing towards a reality where Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity. In addition, they discussed the importance of human rights and continuing labor reforms.

