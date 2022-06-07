Petroleum Coke Market Size to Reach $75.3 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 6.9%: AMR

Rise in the usage of adhesives, increase in the global supply of heavy oils, development in cement and power generation industry, and surge in applications of petroleum coke drive the growth of the global petroleum coke market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, transportation restrictions were imposed, resulting in lower industrial production and interrupted supply chains, which had a significant influence on global economic growth and market expansion.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global petroleum coke market generated $38.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $75.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the usage of adhesives, increase in the global supply of heavy oils, development in cement and power generation industry, and surge in applications of petroleum cokedrive the growth of the global petroleum coke market. However, government regulations on the manufacturing and usage of petroleum cokehinder the market growth. Furthermore, increased infrastructure development in the Middle East and Africa is expected to boost petroleum coke demand in the region over the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF (382 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2303

Covid-19 Scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, transportation restrictions were imposed, resulting in lower industrial production and interrupted supply chains, which had a significant influence on global economic growth and market expansion.

Lockdowns imposed by several governments throughout the world caused temporary disruptions in the oil and gas industry.This strategy has a temporary negative influence on the global petroleum coke market demand and supply in 2020.

Furthermore, during Covid-19, manufacturing enterprises are working with a limited workforce due to social distance customs, significantly harming production processes.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global petroleum coke marketbased on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the fuel grade segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.The report also includes an analysis of calcined coke segments.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2303?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the aluminum and other metals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more thantwo-fifths of the global petroleum coke market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.The report also includes an analysis of cement, storage, steel,and power segments.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global petroleum coke marketdiscussed in the research includeSuncor Energy Inc., Oxbow Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, Nippon Coke & Engineering. Co., Ltd., Aminco Resources LLC, Petroleum Coke Industries Company, Graphite India Limited, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and British Petroleum.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/petroleum-coke-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com