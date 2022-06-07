UK Businesses Honoured at 2022 Credico UK Sales Awards
Credico UK was delighted to hold the 2022 UK Sales Awards Gala at Grosvenor House in London.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was plenty of style and glamour on show, with over 400 guests in attendance at the event, the first full Business Awards ceremony to be held since 2019. Guests arrived at a buzzing red carpet with a flurry of photographers who snapped their photos before entering the champagne reception.
Located on Park Lane in the heart of Mayfair, the venue offered attendees and international guests exceptional accommodation, epicurean delights, and sweeping views over Hyde Park. A stone's throw from Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Regent Street, and Buckingham Palace.
At 7 pm, all guests were shown to their tables for an inspiring speech from one of the industry's most well-known and admired business consultants.
The headline sponsor was BT, which has operations in around 180 countries and is the largest provider of fixed-line, broadband, and mobile services in the UK, and also provides subscription television and IT services. Gather, MoneyExpert and Grubby were supporting sponsors at the event and have huge growth plans for the coming year.
"It is fantastic to have the support from our key clients at the event. Huge thanks to BT, Gather, MoneyExpert, and Grubby for their commitment and enthusiasm at the ceremony. It was fantastic to see how they value our partnership," said Credico UK CEO Ian Attwood.
A 3-course banquet followed and was paired with live music from the Zim Zamz Band. The band created a stylish vintage feel with songs from the American jazz era, including tunes from Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Marvin Gaye, Michael Buble, and a jazz twist on more modern music.
The event is invitation-only and was set for the best business owners and their partners in the industry. Experts flew in from around the world to present awards to the incredibly deserving small businesses.
Credico's Chairman, Antoine Nohra, said: "Congratulations to all the winners this year. The calibre for this year's awards has been outstanding. The judging panel commented on the exceptional quality of this year's results. It is those that persist, adapt, innovate, and respond to ever-changing environments who have reaped the rewards tonight."
Debbie Shaw, Director of Client Services, said, "At Credico, we love to make the annual awards feel celebratory for attendees. The prestigious Grosvenor House is a beautiful venue that we love to partner with for these events, and their service is exceptional. With the amazing current growth in the UK, this event will very likely move to the Great Room at the Grosvenor House for future events."
The prestige of winning an award or being shortlisted on Gala Night can be seen by reviewing many of the winner's websites, where their achievements are proudly displayed.
The event included a silent auction and ended with casino tables where guests played to raise crucial monies for two important charity causes.
Credico is an established, independent field marketing agency that offers outsourced direct sales and marketing solutions across the UK and beyond into global markets. With a network of offices across some of the largest cities, the agency provides industry knowledge and expertise to a wide range of innovative industries and business sectors. Credico specialises in customer acquisition and retention services, working with clients to help them increase customer loyalty through face-to-face interactions and personalised marketing solutions.
Credico is about more than sales numbers and global offices. We believe that having a strong moral compass is key to everything we do. Our values affect not just who we are today but who we'll be tomorrow.
