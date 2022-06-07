Kynix analyzes electronic components trends for April 2022

Kynix semiconductor IC chips

Giants such as TSMC released price increases due to global inflation, and rising costs. Cell phones and other consumer electronics continued to be sluggish.

Kynix, a professional component distributor, has come up with the following analysis report by analyzing the price trends in the semiconductor industry.

In April, several foundry giants such as TSMC, Samsung, and UMC released price increase signals due to global inflation, rising costs, and large-scale expansion plans. In terms of terminal demand, cell phones, PCs, home appliances and other consumer electronics continued to be sluggish.

Top 10 popular ICs in April

1 STM32F103C8T6 ST 32-bit MCU

2 TPS92692QPWPRQ1 TI automotive LED driver

3 STM32F407VET6 ST 32-bit MCU

4 TPS61194PWPRQ1 TI Automotive LED Driver

5 STM32F103RCT6 ST 32-bit MCU

6 STM8S003F3P6TR ST 8-bit MCU

7 ATMEGA328P-AU Microchip 8-bit MCU

8 LM358DR TI Operational Amplifier

9 STM32F103VCT6 ST 32-bit MCU

10 STM32F407VGT6 ST 32-bit MCU

Demand for some components weakened, demand for automotive chips remains strong

In April, the MCU category still occupied the first place of hot searches in the Top 10 IC models. The demand for TI's material numbers showed a divergence. On the one hand, the search heat for automotive chips remains high, and the two automotive LED drivers in the hot search have increased significantly month-on-month. On the other hand, TI's general-purpose chip supply has improved, leading to a weakening of search demand.

MCU prices continue to fall, automotive chip prices have declined

In April, the prices of the ten models with the greatest price fluctuations showed decreases. Among them, ST's MCU fell by slightly different rates, with the F103VCT6 and C8T6 dropping by more than 20%, while Microchip's 8-bit MCU: ATMEGA328P-AU dropped by 50.56%. Two of TI's automotive LED driver models are still out of stock on the official website. Although there is demand in the market, but due to its high price, resulting in this month's price has also decreased. The availability of general purpose material LM358DR improved. It has a specific quantity in stock on the official website, and the price has further declined.

Epidemic affects supply chain, demand for automotive chips remains strong

In April, demand for the ten models with the largest inventory fluctuations weakened due to epidemic factors. Logistics restrictions will also have some impact on supply as well. In the middle of the month, ON Semiconductor announced the closure of its Shanghai global distribution center due to the Shanghai epidemic, resulting in a decline in Onsemi's inventory, while the inventory level of its similar power semiconductor manufacturers rose; in addition, TI's general material inventory rose, also showing weakness on the demand side. However, demand in the automotive category remained strong and inventory levels showed a decline.

Along with the increasingly tight global semiconductor capacity, Kynix will continue to monitor the price and inventory trends of popular IC models, and effectively support platform suppliers to do business more easily through special research reports formed with professional data on demand, price and inventory movements, providing procurement managers with more comprehensive supply, demand and price data.