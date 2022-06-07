Ways2Well Treats Joe Rogan with Regenerative Therapy to Heal an Injury
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ways2Well is pleased to announce they have provided regenerative therapy to Joe Rogan, giving him the medical treatment he required to treat a rotator cuff injury. By using regenerative therapy, Rogan experienced complete healing in his shoulder without requiring invasive surgery often required for these types of injuries.
Rogan experienced a rotator cuff tear that caused him extensive pain and discomfort that impacted his overall quality of life. After working with Ways2Well, which administered a series of injections, Rogan experienced complete relief and healing, allowing him to sleep more comfortably. After receiving his treatment, he no longer experienced pain and enjoyed fully restored function in his shoulder.
This type of regenerative therapy is the ideal solution for more than just healing injuries that often require surgery. When patients turn to Ways2Well for regenerative therapy, they will find the treatment is an excellent option for many medical conditions. Patients can turn to the clinic for services like hormone optimization, erectile dysfunction, men’s health, women’s health, functional medicine, weight loss, hair loss, immune health, anti-aging, sleep health, testosterone therapy, vitamins & supplements, diabetes prevention, and peptide therapy. Regenerative medicine is a powerful tool that taps into the body’s natural healing abilities.
Anyone interested in learning about regenerative therapy and how it has helped patients like Joe Rogan can find out more by visiting the Ways2Well website or by calling 1-800-321-0864.
About Ways2Well: Ways2Well is a regenerative and functional medicine clinic that provides telehealth appointments and personalized care plans for patients. They treat a vast array of medical conditions to help their patients live a better quality of life. Patients will work with board-certified, licensed physicians and have access to a convenient online pharmacy to fill any required prescriptions with ease.
Company: Ways2Well
Address: 3831 Golf Dr.
City: Houston
State: TX
Zip code: 77018
Telephone number: 1-800-321-0864
Email address: info@ways2well.com
