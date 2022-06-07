Learning Management System Market Size Hit USD 46.31 Bn, 2030 | Popularity of Online Learning to Escalate Market Growth

Reports And Data

LMS Market Size – USD 14.15 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.1%, Proliferation of AL and ML in the eLearning industry to propel the LMS market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing adoption for digital learning solutions, increasing enterprise mobility and BYOD, and government regulations and initiatives promoting the growth of LMS, research, and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Learning Management System (LMS) Market was valued at USD 14.15 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.31 Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 14.1%. LMS market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the LMS vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of key strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and LMS market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the LMS market. The factors driving the LMS market are the growing adoption for digital learning solutions, increasing enterprise mobility and BYOD, and government regulations and initiatives promoting the growth of LMS.

Owing to rising urbanization and digitalization across the world, the academic end-user sectors is estimated to gain traction in the K-12 and the higher education due to the need for managing the existing conventional education to cater the growing learner population, which is expected to supplement the growth of LMS market. An increasing number of key players are partnering up with the major core companies in the above sectors to provide superior and more efficient customer engagement to help them grow their business as well as redefine experiences for the learners. The telecom and IT corporate end-user is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2019. Business in the IT software and technology industry face the need of training their resources due to the highly competitive nature and ever changing technology in the IT industry to maintain a competitive edge over the competitors. The LMS market presents several opportunities for the vendors due increasing number of online digital transactions, increasing standards of living in developing countries. The growth of LMS market is expected to be restrained due to over dependency on traditional learning solutions and the reluctance to adopt new technology and the lack of skilled workforce, instructors, and trainers.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2177

It is anticipated that extensive research and development funded by various companies, along with the enhancements of the cloud computing services would help in overcoming this challenge and convert it into an opportunity for the LMS market to thrive upon. Availability of centralized eLearning content, 24x7 accesses to learning content, tracking of user performance and learner progress, low learning costs, compliance management for enterprises, integrations with social media for better interaction, and scalable and updated learning course structures for the learners are some of the key benefits offered by the LMS solutions. The ecosystem of the LMS market comprises of several small and large enterprises. These players are developing in house solutions by spending a larger share of revenue in the innovation of the products.

Key participants include Blackboard, Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., D2L Corporation, IBM Corporation, McGraw-Hill Companies, Oracle Corporation, Pearson PLC, SABA Software, Inc., SAP SE, Xerox Corporation, Adobe Inc., Pearson PLC , and Instructure, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The LMS market is growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital learning in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

• Global modernization and emergence of technologies like the AI and ML, IoT, has increased the use of electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the education and eLearning industry which is expected to increase the use of LMS and expand its market size.

• Governments and the regulatory bodies are implementing various regulations and compliances to enable basic education for all. This has encouraged the institutions and various bodies to implement LMS for better utilization of the infrastructure and resources. It is expected this factor would help the LMS market grow.

• The cloud deployment model is expected to dominate the LMS market owing to its low-cost implementation and flexible subscription models suitable for the end-users.

• The K-12 academic end-user is estimated to hold the larger market share in the academic LMS due to the increasing use of handheld devices and digitalization of the learning industry

• The telecom and IT is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the corporate end-user due to the increasing use of LMS solutions for training and learning of the resources to keep them technologically updated.

• The vendors in the market have adopted various strategies to increase the product ecosystem and gain a competitive edge over its competitors. For instance, PowerSchool acquisition of Schoology, a leading K-12 learning management system to develop an all-inclusive unified classroom solution for the K-12 education industry

To understand how our Learning Management System Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2177

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cloud

• On-premise

Monetization Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Paid

• Subscription

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Educational Institutes

• Enterprise

• Government

• Healthcare

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2177

Key Advantages of Learning Management System Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Learning Management System industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Learning Management System market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.