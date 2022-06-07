Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market to Expand at CAGR of 6.4% During Forecast Period | 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for UAVs and increasing threat of terror attacks are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 9.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 7, 2022

The global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rapid technological advancements in the defense sector are resulting in development and deployment of more innovative solutions and systems and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Unmanned systems include Remotely Piloted Air Systems (RPAS), wherein an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is commanded by pilots remotely. An Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) can alternatively be an autonomously operated UAV and, more frequently, a semi-autonomous UAV. Unmanned systems provide monitoring solutions by combining Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), transponders, terrain awareness, distance measuring devices, and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS–B) into a unified and streamlined component that delivers unmatched operational performance and reliability.

Homeland security segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for airborne ISR systems for police and homeland security applications.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, among others, in countries in the region.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market players.

Emergen Research has segmented global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) on the basis of type, offerings, platform, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

· Manned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

· Unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

· Solutions

· Systems

· Services

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Helicopters

o Aircraft

o Unmanned Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Maritime Patrol & Border Security

o Rescue Operations

o Tracking & Target Acquisition

o Tactical Support

o Infrastructure Protection

o Homeland Security Missions

o Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

· Homeland Security

· Defense

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market size

2.2 Latest Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market key players

3.2 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Hensoldt AG, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo SPA, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

