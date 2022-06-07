Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market to Generate $9.7 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[175 Pages Research Report] Rise in demand for clean and toxin-free cabin air and increase in the pollution level of atmospheric air drive the growth of the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Closing of assembly lines and large-scale manufacturing disruption resulted in a drop in global demand for automobiles, which impacted the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market indirectly.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market generated $3.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $9.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $3.6 Billion Market Size in 2030 $9.7 Billion CAGR 10.8% No. of Pages in Report 175 Segments covered Product Type, Technology, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for clean and toxin-free cabin air Increase in the pollution level of atmospheric air Demand for toxic-free healthy automobile atmosphere Rise in awareness about the health issues among end users Opportunities Expansion in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific & LAMEA Development of advanced & low-cost air purifier systems Restrains High cost associated with in-vehicle air purifiers Non-standardization of air purification systems Lesser manufacturers of in-vehicle air purifiers

Covid-19 Scenario:

Closing of assembly lines and large-scale manufacturing disruption resulted in a drop in global demand for automobiles, which impacted the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market indirectly.

indirectly. Governments in several regions declared complete lockdown and temporary shutdowns of industries, resulting in border restrictions that hampered the movement of transportation and logistics services. The COVID-19 health crisis compelled the automotive industry to look for alternative sources and focus on import substitution in their manufacturing and supply chain activities.

However, in subsequent months, market participants' overall service activities improved steadily and favorably, owing to an increase in passenger car sales, which helped boost the demand for the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market based on product type, technology, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the air purifier segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the air ionizer segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on technology, the HEPA filter segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players in the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market discussed in the research includeEureka Forbes Ltd, DENSO Corporation, Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co., Ltd.,KENT RO Systems Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Power4 Industries Limited, Livpure Smart, Sharp Corporation, Purafil, Inc.

