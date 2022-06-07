Probiotics Market worth $91.1 billion by 2026

Increasing Popularity of Probiotics Dietary Supplements is Driving the Growth of Probiotics Market

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The report "Probiotics Market by Application (Functional Food & Beverages (Dairy Products, Non-dairy Beverages, Infant Formula, Cereals), Dietary Supplements, Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), End User, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", was estimated to be valued at USD 61.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 91.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Dietary supplements include tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, and pills, which are convenient forms of consuming the daily nutritive requirements of the body. Probiotic dietary supplements are not as popular as probiotic foods, especially in Asia Pacific, but have started gaining popularity over the past few years. North America is a huge market for probiotic dietary supplements due to the natural predisposition of consumers for taking supplements. Compared to European countries, people in the US are more willing to consume oral supplements. In the US, the FDA does not need pre-market approval of the health claims made by manufacturers of probiotic dietary supplements, which allows them to launch innovative products to cater to the increasing demand.

The global probiotics market is dominated by large-scale players such as Probi AB (Sweden), Nestlé (Switzerland), ADM (US), Danone (France), DuPont (US), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Kerry Group (Ireland), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), and BioGaia (Sweden).

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shift in consumption patterns of consumers and ultimately affecting the demand for diet being followed. Most of the consumers are opting for products with a nutritive value instead of junk or processed foods. In the US, suddenly, the sales of probiotics rose by 33% as people are panic about buying nutrient boosters keeping themselves immune and strong. Since then, retail stores and pharmacies are piling up stacks of probiotics in various forms. The fear of getting infected has resulted in the adoption of healthy lifestyle, thus increasing the demand for probiotics. As the danger of virus infection is among all the age groups, manufacturers are designing probiotics, which can have effective results in every individual.

