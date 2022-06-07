Cumbria holiday park says travel traumas are fuelling quest for UK stays

Party mood: guests at Skelwith Fold stage a street party on the park to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Holidays should all be about creating happy memories, says Henry Wild Taking it easy: with no missed flights, cancellations or lost baggage to worry about, it’s time to relax

Domestic holidays in Britain continue to rise against a background of airport chaos

Holiday parks are proving the perfect antidote to the hassle of travelling abroad” — Henry Wild, Skelwith Fold

AMBLESIDE, CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A multi-award winning Lake District holiday park says that growing numbers of guests are switching to a UK stay this year to escape the hassle of overseas travel.

Skelwith Fold in Ambleside reports an uplift in bookings during the recently reported chaos at many British airports, and last-minute cancellations by holiday companies.

The park’s Henry Wild says people are deciding that enough is enough, and they want their holiday memories to bring back happiness rather than headaches.

“Holiday parks are proving the perfect antidote to the hassle of travelling abroad,” said Henry whose family’s park sits in 130 acres of countryside near the shores of Windermere.

“Many families made this discovery during the pandemic, and are now re-booking stays because the experience is so much more relaxing and enjoyable for everyone.

“A lot of our guests live just two or three hours away, and can pack their bags in the morning and be starting their Lake District holiday the same afternoon.

“For those flying off abroad, that timescale often sees just the start of a journey which is pitted with uncertainty and frustration that can leave people feeling helpless.

“Staff shortages are often blamed on the problems, but that’s not an issue for us as we kept our team at full strength over the lockdowns of the past couple of years.

“That means we can provide real people who are willing and delighted to help at any point along the holiday journey, from the initial booking to during the stay itself.

“Guests tell us it makes such a difference to have peace of mind from the outset, and to be able to look forward to a holiday with excitement rather than dread,” said Henry.

Skelwith Fold provides glamping accommodation such as fully equipped safari tents as well as cottages to rent, along with pitches for motorhome and touring caravan guests.

It also provides holiday caravans to own, and Henry reports a ever-growing interest in these from families who want to make a more permanent commitment to UK holidays.

But as well as leaving travel traumas behind, he says that a UK park holiday provides a way for people to spend more quality time with their extended family:

"Multi-generation holidays, often with grandparents, are a throw-back to what was once very common among families in this country," he said.

"Overseas holiday saw this decline for practical reasons, but I think we are now seeing something of a renaissance in families coming together for a great time.

"A holiday park is the ideal environment for this as everyone can enjoy breathing fresh air in natural surroundings, and just take it easy in a laid-back atmosphere.

"As well as enjoying each other's company, mum and dad also have a built-in child care service so that they can make an occasional escape and be just a couple again!" added Henry.

There is more information about Skelwith Fold at www.skelwith.com

ends

More press information from Henry Wild on 01539 432277

or PR consultant Jon Boston on 01768 895225

