Global Abrasives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Abrasives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the abrasives market size is expected to grow from $36.65 billion in 2021 to $39.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The abrasives market is expected to reach $56.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.43%. The growing electrical vehicle (EV) industry is expected to propel the abrasives market growth.

The abrasives market consists of sales of abrasives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to shape or finish a workpiece by rubbing, resulting in the wear of a portion of the workpiece due to friction. Grinding wheels, sandpapers, honing stones, polishes, cut off wheels, tumbling and vibratory mass-finishing media, sandblasting, pulp stones, ball mills, and other instruments and items are all examples of abrasives. Industry can only generate the very exact components and ultra-smooth surfaces required in the production of automobiles, aeroplanes, and space vehicles, as well as mechanical and electrical appliances and machine equipment, using abrasives.

Global Abrasives Market Trends

Strategic collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the abrasives market. Companies manufacturing abrasives are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to develop new technologies and products.

Global Abrasives Market Segments

The global abrasives market is segmented:

By Raw Material: Natural, Synthetic

By Type: Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, Super Precision Abrasives, Super Construction Abrasives

By Form: Block Form, Powdered Form

By Application: Grinding, Cutting, Polishing, Drilling, Finishing, Others

By End-User: Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Furniture

By Geography: The market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Abrasives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides abrasives global market overviews, abrasives global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the abrasives global market, abrasives global market share, abrasives global market segments and geographies, abrasives global market players, abrasives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Robert Bosch GMBH, 3M Company, Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, Tyrolit Group, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. LTD, Deerfos Co. Ltd, Carborundum Universal Limited, Nippon Resibon Corporation, Krebs & Riedel, Abrasiflex, Noritake Co. Ltd, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Sia Abrasives Industries AG., Jason Incorporated and Schaffner Manufacturing Company Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

