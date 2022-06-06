Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 1714

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - management plan, pursuant to a schedule established by the

department and every three years thereafter to the department

for review and approval. The asset management plan shall be

designed to inspect, maintain, repair and renew the water system

operator's water infrastructure consistent with Federal and

State laws. The community water system asset management plan

shall include at a minimum:

(1) A water main renewal program designed to achieve a

stated replacement cycle determined by a detailed engineering

analysis of the asset material of construction, condition and

estimated service life remaining of the water mains serving

the community water system and the failure or low conveyance

capability for fire flow.

(2) A water supply and treatment program designed to

inspect, maintain, repair, renew and upgrade wells, intakes,

pumps and treatment facilities.

(3) An initial schedule for the planned repair and

replacement of water system infrastructure over a specified

time period.

(4) A general description of the location of the water

system infrastructure, including a map.

(5) A reasonable estimate of the quantity of water

system infrastructure to be improved in the coming year and a

description of the water system infrastructure repaired,

improved or replaced and the associated costs for the

immediately preceding 12-month period.

(6) Projected annual expenditures to implement the plan,

the amount of money dedicated on an annual basis to address

the highest priority projects and measures taken to ensure

that the plan is cost effective.

20210SB0597PN1714 - 4 -

