Senate Bill 597 Printer's Number 1714

Senate Bill 597
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - management plan, pursuant to a schedule established by the
department and every three years thereafter to the department
for review and approval. The asset management plan shall be
designed to inspect, maintain, repair and renew the water system
operator's water infrastructure consistent with Federal and
State laws. The community water system asset management plan
shall include at a minimum:
(1) A water main renewal program designed to achieve a
stated replacement cycle determined by a detailed engineering
analysis of the asset material of construction, condition and
estimated service life remaining of the water mains serving
the community water system and the failure or low conveyance
capability for fire flow.
(2) A water supply and treatment program designed to
inspect, maintain, repair, renew and upgrade wells, intakes,
pumps and treatment facilities.
(3) An initial schedule for the planned repair and
replacement of water system infrastructure over a specified
time period.
(4) A general description of the location of the water
system infrastructure, including a map.
(5) A reasonable estimate of the quantity of water
system infrastructure to be improved in the coming year and a
description of the water system infrastructure repaired,
improved or replaced and the associated costs for the
immediately preceding 12-month period.
(6) Projected annual expenditures to implement the plan,
the amount of money dedicated on an annual basis to address
the highest priority projects and measures taken to ensure
that the plan is cost effective.
