KWT: Tower 3 Sold Out Within 3 Month of Launch! | Pune Real Estate News

Kohinoor World Towers, recently announced that its Tower 3 has been sold out within 3 months of launch. This commercial project in Pune also launched Tower 2.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the finest commercial properties in Pune, Kohinoor World Towers closed its Tower 3 sales this month. In less than 3 months, all units were completely sold out.
The Kohinoor World Towers provide 1 lac sq ft of prime office space and 50,000 sq ft of retail space in 12 plush towers. This is a high-end commercial property in Pune that will be one of the city's most exciting new landmarks.
The Kohinoor World Towers feature high-rise tower floors and vast, efficient podium floors, as well as expansive gardens and new public areas. Also, Kohinoor World Towers will be one of the region's largest commercial areas, with AAA grade office spaces, high street retail, alfresco, and other best-in-class amenities. This prime project, which includes future growth, spans 1.8 million square feet.
“We have chosen to take the next step in introducing the new Tower T3 in Kohinoor World Towers after causing a disturbance in the commercial section. In the last year, we've witnessed how India's corporate sector has had to adapt to a work-from-home culture. Despite the enormous problems caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, businesses have expressed a strong willingness to return to new office spaces, which has benefited us. As a result, we are sold out in under three months.”
He further added, “The location chosen for KWT is a commercial nerve center and a hotbed of economic activity, the project is strategically positioned there. It houses Asia's largest MIDC and is one of India's largest industrial areas. Known as a bustling industrial center, it is home to over 4000 industrial units, including numerous international corporations and some of India's largest automakers. Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, JCB, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Force Motors are just a few of the well-known automobile brands that have picked it as the location for their manufacturing, testing, and research.”
Kohinoor World Towers (KWT) is a globally benchmarked workplace that will attract world-class companies. The towers are environmentally friendly and IGBC Gold-rated structures, with eco-friendly landscaping and stylish and sophisticated façade designs.
Moreover, KWT is a vertical luxury experience built to accommodate every business's evolving demands, with a wide lobby, outdoor terrace, and consumer-facing retail opportunities on the ground and upper floors. H* Architecture exclusively designed and built KWT.
“KWT is more than simply another address; it's a brand name for successful businesses. It provides working professionals and businessmen with a world-class working environment with cutting-edge technologies and conveniences. We have looked at creative design and technologies for boosting the overall lifestyle of the end customers at every stage of construction and ease. Massive open spaces and high-end amenities are all part of our effort to raise Pune's standards to international levels.” said Rajesh Goyal, Jt. MD, Kohinoor Group.
The Kohinoor Group will continue to focus on the Western Indian market, with the goal of increasing Pune's overall contribution. Kohinoor Group wishes to complete 5 million square feet of residential and commercial office space in Pune in the next 2-3 years.
“The premium commercial market in Pune has seen a significant surge in demand. We have identified property parcels in the city and expect to create an additional two million square feet of residential and commercial space in Pune over the next 2 to 3 years. We recently marked our 30th anniversary. We would like to express our gratitude to all of our customers, investors, and well-wishers for their continued faith in Kohinoor Group. We are dedicated to our purpose, vision, and values, which have led us to this point.” said Vineet Goyal, Jt Managing Director, Kohinoor Group.
