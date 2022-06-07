Glycolic Acid Market Size Worth USD 415,340 Million by 2030 at 11.56% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Glycolic Acid Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Source (Synthetic, Natural), Purity Level (70% Purity, 99% Purity, 30% Purity, 60% Purity and others), Grade (Cosmetic Grade, Industrial Grade, Technical Grade and Medical), Application (Skin Care & Facial Rejuvenation, Household Cleaners, Industrial Cleaners, Medical, Oil Field and Petroleum Refining, Textile Dyeing & Finishing, Electropolishing and others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glycolic Acid Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Glycolic Acid Market Information by Source, Purity Level, Grade, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 11.56% CAGR to reach USD 415,340.1 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

It's utilized in various industries, including textiles as a dyeing and tanning agent, food and beverage as a flavoring agent and preservative, and cosmetics as an anti-aging ingredient. Plastics and adhesives are two other industries that use them. The expanding use of glycolic acid in various applications due to its features, including cell recovery and exfoliation, is likely to drive market expansion over the forecast period.

The cosmeceutical preparation for the items has been expanded; examples include skin care creams, oil treatments, body lotions, and blackhead treatment. Skin peel treatments are also a popular way to treat facial skin, and glycolic acid is a basic component in these procedures. In the projection period, the application utilization by end-users for domestic and industrial cleaning agent formulation will drive the glycolic acid demand. Being non-volatile and easily biodegradable, it does not induce stainless steel stress cracking when using hydrochloric acid. It's also a useful ingredient in cleaning solutions for the home.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3141

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 415,340.1 Million CAGR 11.56% (2021–2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–20230 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, Purity Level, Grade, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The cosmeceutical preparation has been increased for the product The end-user for personal care, household and industrial cleaning agent formulation will grow

Market Competitive Landscape:

The central players operating in the glycolic acid market are:

Water Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

BMG Incorporated (Japan)

Teleflex Inc (U.S.)

Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd (China)

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (China)

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp) (China)

The Chemours (U.S.)

CABB Group (Germany)

Corbion (Netherlands)

Crosschem LP (U.S.)

Kureha Corporation (Japan)

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd (China)

Saanvi Corp (India)

Mehul Dye Chem industries (India)

Avid Organics (India)

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd (China)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The budding global demand for glycolic acid as a cost-effective cleaning solution in the oil and refining industry presents significant market growth potential. By delivering low-cost metal complexing, glycolic acid ensures cost-effective cleaning. In oil and refinery applications, it improves cleaning and scraping processes. It also delivers biodegradable metal complexing without adding any unwanted chemical oxygen demand to the designed products.

Due to the growing popularity of online cosmetics shopping, most manufacturers and producers have established a vast distribution network, which may aid glycolic acid's growth. Continuous advancements in the cosmetics business will result in a market upswing. Glycolic acid is widely employed in producing skincare goods such as face masks, creams, and peels, which will fuel demand. Growing consumer knowledge, combined with an upsurge in per capita disposable income and an improved standard of life, is a major contributor to rising product demand, particularly in developing nations.

Market Restraints:

The volatility in raw material prices in personal care products limits the intensity of glycolic acid, which might be a stifling factor in the market growth. Apart from that, people are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of glycolic acid use, causing allergies in specific skin types and, in turn, limiting the use of glycolic acid globally. Manufacturers in developed economies are subject to strict restrictions governing the capping of a pharmaceutical preparation that acts as a barrier over the anticipated term.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (256 Pages) on Glycolic Acid: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glycolic-acid-market-3141

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the global market demand. In the past, the chemical industry experienced a drop in demand from end-user applications such as health care and food. When the coronavirus began to influence the public and had crossed international borders, China, one of the world's largest chemical suppliers, rejected to manufacture chemicals. The market's supply-demand management became unbalanced, forcing other manufacturers to stop producing the goods or re-negotiate their prices. The cosmetics business was severely harmed by the shutdown since the market for cosmetics decreased. The market's lack of balance and limited growth affected customers, customers. COVID-19, on the other hand, is a vital contributor to increasing market revenues, according to the report.

Market Segmentation

By Source

The synthetic segment is estimated to lead the overall segment in the forecast period.

By Purity Level

99% Purity segment will establish a strong segment in the forecast period.

By Grade

The cosmetic grade segment will develop favorably in the forecast period.

By Application

The skincare & facial rejuvenation segment is estimated to display the most growth potential in the forecast period.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3141

Regional Insights

Due to China and India's developing cosmetics and textile sectors, Asia-Pacific accounted for the greatest market share in revenue and volume and is likely to stay so during the projection period. China is a key consumer due to the cosmetic industry's large presence in the country to accommodate rising consumer demand. The market in the region would be driven by changing lifestyles and an expanding population with a preference for beauty and health products. The expansion of this market can be attributed to the ever-increasing demand for glycolic acid from the ever-expanding cosmetics industry.

Due to collective demand from the textile sector, Europe is expected to rise significantly worldwide. The region's major fashion business necessitates high-quality materials to transform them into various outfits. Companies are developing unique products by using modern technology to achieve this, which is projected to boost the market growth in the region.

On the other hand, North America is predicted to develop significantly in the worldwide market. The pharmaceutical business in the United States is one of the largest glycolic acid users, which is used to manufacture non-harmful bio-absorbable suture material. Better-quality medical tools, including as absorbable staples, meshes, stents, and screws, are being produced due to technological advancements in the medical profession, which will boost market expansion.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3141

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Maleic Anhydride Market Global Information - by Raw Material (N-Butane, Benzene), by Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Copolymers, Lubricant Additives, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydrides, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, and Others) End-Use Industries (Construction, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Agriculture and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

Perlite Market Research Report - By Form (Expanded Perlite and Crude Perlite), Application (Construction, Agriculture & Horticulture, Industrial, others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Forecast to 2030

3D Printing Plastics Market Research Report by Type (Photopolymer, Acrylonitrile Butane Styrene, Polyamide, Polylactic Acid, Others), Form (Filament, Powder, Liquid/Ink), Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics) and Region Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com