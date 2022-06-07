Industrial Gearbox Market Size Worth USD 38.10 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.5% CAGR

The industrial gearbox market size is expected to grow from USD 27.92 billion in 2021 to USD 38.10 billion in 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing investment in manufacturing infrastructure also helps increase the market share of the industrial products market, owing to various applications of engineering gases in the healthcare and food & beverages industries. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Industrial Gearbox Market, 2021-2028.”





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 38.10 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 26.17 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 240 Segments covered Type, Design, End-User, Region Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Industrial Automation Across Various Industries Aids Market Growth Rising Industrialization in Developing Economies, such as the Middle East & Africa, to Aid Growth



Market Drivers-

Rising Adoption of Industrial Adoption & Improving Industrialization to Augment Growth

Factors, such as rapidly increasing industrialization and rising measures undertaken to modernize industrial infrastructure, will boost the industrial gearbox market growth during the forecast period. Rising applications and increasing government support toward developing advanced energy flexible and effective buildings will increase the footprint of the market. Also, increasing automation activities and the rising number of developing economies will extend the existing boundary of the market.

Highlights of the Report-

The market report for industrial gearbox encompasses critical aspects such as valuable insights, industry-related information, and historical data. Various methodologies and approaches have been integrated to formulate a qualitative & quantitative forecast during the intended period. The report also contains factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner.





Regional Segmentation-

Asia Pacific to Exert Dominance due to Rapidly Changing Consumer Behavior

Asia Pacific will witness the largest industrial gearbox market share during the forecast duration due to increasing energy requirements from consumers and rising investments in industrial infrastructure. Additionally, factors, such as rapid industrialization & urbanization and constant building of new domestic & commercial spaces, will increase the footprint of the market. In addition, the region is home to a rich agricultural background backed by a large number of small, medium, and large-scale farmers, which will trigger increased market growth.

North America will hold considerable market growth during the forecast period owing to rising mineral production from the mining operation and increasing potential for exploring hydrocarbons. Additionally, favorable government investments to increase oil & gas from reservoirs will further increase the footprint of the market.





Competitive Landscape-

Portfolio Expansion & Integrating Additional Distribution Channels to Bolster Market Share

The industrial gearbox industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of many players providing a wide range of products to their consumer base. Numerous players are employing strategic tactics such as mergers & acquisitions and collaboration, launching novel products, and expanding production capabilities to keep up with the current demand. For example, in April 2021, AGCO Corporation presented the 2020 Supplier of the Year Award for Collaboration & Innovation to Nidec Motor Corporation. The company was provided with the prestigious award for immense technological advancements with cost savings. Others are focused on developing a global presence to widen their outreach.

Industry Development

• October 2021: Regal Beloit Corporation merged with Rexnord Process and Motion Control (PMC) to become Regal Rexnord Corporation. The new entity will have four business verticals, motion control solutions, climate solutions, commercial systems, and industrial systems.





List of Key Players Present in the Industrial Gearbox Market:

Siemens (Germany)

Bonfiglioli (Italy)

SEW Eurodrive (Germany)

Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Nidec Motor Corporation (Japan)

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd (India)

Dana Brevini Power Transmission (Italy)

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hongkong)

Bauer Gear GmbH (Germany)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)

Comer Industries (Italy)

China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Industrial Gearbox Market Segmentation:



By Type

Helical Industrial Gearbox

Planetary Industrial Gearbox

Bevel Industrial Gearbox

Worm Industrial Gearbox

Screw Industrial Gearbox

Others

By Design

Parallel Axis

Angled Axis

Others

By End-user

Material Handling

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation

Mining

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing Industry

Agriculture

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis

4.4. Technological Developments

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Gearbox Market

5. Global Industrial Gearbox Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

Continued…





