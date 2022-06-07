CybeReady Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022
CybeReady Wins Security Awareness Training Award in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today is proud to announce that the company has won the Security Awareness Training Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine: Company Security Awareness Training.
CybeReady offers customers the industry’s fastest security training platform, incorporating phishing simulations, security awareness, and compliance training capabilities, with built-in expertise embedded into the training. The platform continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks -- in 38 languages across 66 countries worldwide. The training platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture through frequent (at least monthly) engagements with each employee, leveling up the security awareness practice.
“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. CybeReady is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
The InfoSec Award judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.
“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady.
We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training platform, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
