Party leader discusses ties with Mozambique

VIETNAM, June 7 -

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds phone talks with Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is also President of Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo) proposed to continue tapping each country's strengths to support and deepen cooperation and friendship during phone talks held online yesterday.

They agreed to continue promoting the cooperation between the Vietnamese Communist Party and the Frelimo, which plays an important role in orienting the development of the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

They also agreed to enhance exchange activities and meetings between the two countries, exploit potential and strengths to boost cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, security and national defence, education and training, tourism, culture and people-to-people diplomacy; as well as enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

Party General Secretary Trọng stressed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation, and noted that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the cooperation and friendship with African countries.

He affirmed that Mozambique is one of the countries that Việt Nam priorities to promoting relations with Africa and appreciates the role, position and contributions of Mozambique in the development process of the African region.

He proposed measures to boost the relations between the two Parties and countries in the future.

Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi spoke highly of the importance of the talks in promoting the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and countries.

He appreciated the support that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam give to African countries, including Mozambique, in the struggle for national independence in the past and current national construction and development.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is a priority in the East-oriented foreign policy of Mozambique and Mozambique wants to continue fostering the cooperation and friendship between the two Parties and countries in the future.

He congratulated Việt Nam for the achievements gained in national development, helping to improve its role, prestige and position in the international arena. —VNS