Megillion Auctions Original Postcard by Famous Artist, Jorge Selaron, as NFT on OpenSea

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megillion Consultancy is pleased to announce it is auctioning an original postcard created by the famous artist, Jorge Selaron, as a unique NFT on OpenSea Based in Dubai, Megillion’s aim is to help clients understand the process of the blockchain and cryptocurrency market with top-of-the-class consultants and tech developers. The company’s business services including strategy development, finance and accounting management, and marketing and sales support. Megillion’s mission is to always exceed client’s expectations and offer creative and innovative out-of-the-box products and services.In its latest news, Megillion is currently auctioning an original postcard and one-of-a-kind NFT by renowned artist, Jorge Selaron, which will be made available on OpenSea. The postcard is considered a very rare collectible, as it is the last signed postcard from the artist before his death in January 2013. Through the auction, collectors will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this item through a bidding process.“Jorge Selaron was famous for Escadaria, which is located in Rio de Janeiro,” says founder of Megillion, Mr. Salem. “Nestled between the bohemian neighborhoods of Lapa and Santa Teresa sits the vibrant, impressive Escadaria Selarón, a staircase covered in more than 2,000 pieces of colorful tiles, mirrors, and ceramics. It truly is an exceptional piece of art, and it speaks to his remarkable talent and vivid history.”“While Jorge Selaron once stated, ‘this crazy and unique dream will only end on the day of my death,’” Mr. Salem continues. “As it turns out, his dream is still very much alive and well.”To help ensure his legacy lives on, a percentage of the sale will be donated to the community and family of Jorge Selaron.For more information about the auction, please visit https://www.jorgeselaronnft.com/ About Megillion ConsultancyFounded in 2015, Megillion is an on-shore UAE entity based in Abu Dhabi that offers the complete value chain. The company’s core values mandate that it does not compromise on the quality of deliverables and works on promoting trust in all aspects of the company’s business model.The company was founded by Mr. Salem, a well-known IT and crypto specialist.